Severe thunderstorms have caused extensive damage in several regions of Germany. One person was killed in Karlsruhe, and many others were injured. The German Weather Service is already issuing warnings about new storms.

Here's what it's all about During severe storms in southern Germany, one person was killed in Karlsruhe when a tree fell.

Firefighters and police responded to hundreds of calls, including incidents involving flooding, lightning strikes, and fallen trees.

The German Weather Service expects more thunderstorms and locally severe storms on Friday as well. Summary created with

Severe storms have taken their toll across large parts of southern Germany—according to initial reports, there has been one fatality and several injuries. In Karlsruhe, a tree that fell during a thunderstorm struck and killed a person, police said. No further details about the fatality were available at this time.

Hundreds of firefighters and members of the Technical Relief Service were deployed throughout the city; the fire department reported more than 250 weather-related calls that evening and overnight.

According to a police spokesperson for the Karlsruhe Police Headquarters, flooding occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., and traffic lights and cars were damaged. In addition, cyclists and a child were struck by falling branches and sustained minor injuries. Due to the ongoing exceptional situation, the city had declared a so-called “extraordinary emergency response situation” in order to centrally coordinate the numerous emergency operations.

Falling bricks, flooded basements

Emergency responders were also kept busy elsewhere: In Pforzheim, police recorded about 30 storm-related calls that continued into the night. According to a police spokeswoman, “there was a lot going on due to the storms” in the Ludwigsburg Police Department’s jurisdiction. There were reportedly around 70 calls, including incidents involving fallen roof tiles and flooded basements. In Besigheim (Ludwigsburg district), preliminary reports indicate that lightning struck a roof and sparked a fire, resulting in minor injuries to several people.

Firefighters clear a fallen tree from a road in the Ostalbkreis district. Photo: Jason Tschepljakow/dpa Keystone

In the Rems-Murr district near Stuttgart, falling trees caused about 100,000 euros in damage to a building. In total, there were about 50 incidents reported to the police.

Operations in Bavaria as well

A series of six accidents caused by hydroplaning occurred on Highway 8 in Swabia. One person was seriously injured and two others sustained minor injuries on Thursday evening, according to a police spokesperson. The accidents reportedly occurred between the Burgau (Günzburg County) and Günzburg interchanges in the direction of Stuttgart. According to the spokesperson, it was unclear how many vehicles were involved.

In the town of Neckartalfingen, a carport collapsed and fell onto four vehicles. DPA onw-images

In Saarbrücken, too, heavy rain, gusts of wind, and a lightning strike kept the fire department busy on Thursday evening. According to the fire department, they had to respond to more than 50 incidents. The eastern part of Saarbrücken, including the Güdingen neighborhood, was particularly affected.

Here's what the outlook looks like

The German Weather Service (DWD) expects more thunderstorms on Friday—severe weather cannot be ruled out. According to the forecast updated this morning, thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, hail, and stormy gusts—or even squalls—are likely to occur in large parts of the country throughout the day, with the exception of the northwest and west.

Especially from the afternoon hours through into the night leading into Saturday, severe storms could develop, bringing heavy rain of more than 25 liters per square meter in a short period of time. Hail and strong winds cannot be ruled out. In the eastern half of the country and extending into the central regions, extreme storms could also occur locally. In the southwest and south, large hailstones over three centimeters in diameter and severe storm-to-hurricane-force gusts are possible.