The crisis in the European automotive industry is hitting the Thurgau-based supplier Mubea hard. Due to a drastic drop in demand, the company in Arbon is planning to cut up to 130 of its 280 jobs.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mubea is considering laying off up to 130 employees in Arbon TG.

Demand for steel tubes for the automotive industry has collapsed.

Redundancies could be announced from April 2025 if no alternatives are found. Show more

The Thurgau-based company Mubea, a major manufacturer of steel tubes for the automotive industry, is facing massive job cuts. Due to the declining demand for steel tubes for vehicles with combustion engines and fluctuating production figures, the company expects capacity utilization to be only half as high from March 2025. As a result, up to 130 of the 280 jobs in Arbon could be cut, as reported by the "St. Galler Tagblatt " newspaper.

The automotive industry has been struggling with sales problems for years. According to a study by consulting firm Roland Berger, new car sales in Germany, France and Italy will fall short of expectations in 2024. The weakening economy, trade disputes and growing pressure from Chinese manufacturers of electric cars are also unsettling many buyers.

Suppliers are feeling these uncertainties directly. Companies that are heavily dependent on the production of combustion engines are particularly affected - including Mubea. "We are feeling the crisis in the automotive industry very directly," says company spokesman Sven Bradke.

Consultation process underway - time until the beginning of March

Mubea launched a consultation process on Thursday. Employees have until March 4, 2025 to submit suggestions on how job cuts could be avoided or at least reduced. However, the starting position is difficult. If no viable solution is found, redundancies will be announced from April - staggered over several months.

This is not the first time that Mubea has had to cut jobs. The company, which used to belong to Arbonia, was taken over by the German Mubea Group in 2013. Since then, there have been repeated restructurings.

In 2021, Mubea acquired OBR Steel Tubes, but restructured it just one year later due to weak demand. In 2023, OBR was merged with Mubea Arbon, but the crisis continued. Production in Oberriet was discontinued in October 2024 - 31 jobs were lost.