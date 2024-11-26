Bressan Braut ceases operations. Bressan Braut

After more than 100 years, a construction company in Arbon TG is closing its doors. The lack of successors and orders forces the owner to give up, which costs 35 jobs.

No time? blue News summarizes for you 108 years after it was founded, the construction company Bressan Baut in Arbon TG is closing its doors.

The owner, Rolf Bressan, has not found a successor.

The closure means the end of 35 jobs. Show more

After more than a century, the construction company Bressan Baut in Arbon TG is closing its doors. The owner, Rolf Bressan, has not found a successor and is faced with a bleak order situation. The closure means the end of 35 jobs, but a social plan is intended to help the affected employees reorient themselves.

Rolf Bressan, who has managed the company for years, explains that he lacks the strength to continue running the company. "If I were twenty years younger, I'd say let's see it through," he told the local portal "Felix". Despite an intensive search, he was unable to find a successor.

The economic challenges are not new for the company, which already had to lay off a third of its workforce in the 1990s, but has since recovered.

Company history goes back 108 years

This time, however, the situation is more serious. The order situation has deteriorated drastically, and Bressan blames the "ruinous pricing policy" in the construction industry. "The future prospects in the industry are anything but rosy," he says.

A consultation process is underway to examine possible rescue measures, but Bressan is already focused on the future of his employees. "It's important to me that they are looked after," he says.

The company's history goes back to 1916, when Emilio Bressan, an Italian migrant worker, founded the company. After losing his job as a bricklayer's foreman, he set up his own business and quickly gained a reputation for his meticulous work.

This tradition is now coming to an end. Soon the excavators will stand still forever.

More videos from the department