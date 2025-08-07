The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed a ruling by the Thurgau High Court. Keystone

A scooter driver from Thurgau literally overloaded his scooter during a trip and has to pay a fine. This was the decision of the Federal Court.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man improperly transported various bags and boxes on his scooter.

The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed a fine of 200 francs against him.

However, he has to pay considerably more, including the costs of the proceedings. Show more

The man actually only wanted to go to the waste disposal center and then on to the marina. He had attached a shopping bag with old cardboard to the back of his seat in front of the motorcycle case and an empty box on top of it.

He had secured a golf bag on the right-hand side of his scooter and a sailing bag on the left-hand side by fastening the bags to the footrests, the saddle and the luggage rack.

This was too much, too dangerous and not appropriate, as the Federal Supreme Court stated in a ruling published on Thursday.

Many times the fine

The Thurgau High Court had already come to the conclusion that the footrests were not loading surfaces and that the fixation did not turn the sailing and golf bags into side bags. The Thurgau cantonal police noticed the scooter driver in March 2021 on his waste disposal trip. They stopped him and photographed the vehicle and its load.

The public prosecutor's office sentenced the man to a fine of 200 francs. In the meantime, the matter has cost the driver many times over. In addition to the costs of the proceedings to date, the Federal Court's court costs of 1,200 francs will now be added.

(Judgement 6B_1102/2023 of 17.6.2025)