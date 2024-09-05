Police found a dead Canadian man in a pond in Wigoltingen TG. (symbolic image) Keystone

Police divers have recovered a dead man from a pond in Wigoltingen TG. According to the police, the cause of death of the 35-year-old Canadian was unclear.

SDA

Police divers recovered a dead man from a pond in Wigoltingen TG on Thursday morning. According to the police, the cause of death of the 35-year-old Canadian was unclear. There were no indications of third party involvement.

Relatives of the man had reported the 35-year-old missing to the emergency call center on Wednesday evening, as the Thurgau cantonal police wrote in a statement on Thursday. Due to the darkness, the police initially suspended the search on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, the search continued at the Vago pond, as the press release went on to say. Shortly before 9.30 a.m., divers found the man at the bottom of the pond and rescued him from the water.

The body was taken to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in St. Gallen to determine the cause of death. Divers from the St. Gallen cantonal police were also involved in the search operation.

