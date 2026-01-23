On Thursday, a 70-year-old man appeared before the Thurgau High Court and requested that his first-instance prison sentence be reduced from nine to three years—20 months of which would be suspended. In March 2024, he approached his sleeping wife’s bed and killed her with two shots to the head.

The man’s attorney argued before the judges that the act should be classified as manslaughter rather than intentional homicide. He argued that greater weight should be given to his client’s mental state at the time and the emotional strain he was under. “His thinking and emotions were severely impaired,” the attorney said.

For years, the man hid his financial distress from his wife. On the day of the crime, the couple’s single-family home was facing foreclosure. In this desperate situation, he wanted to spare his wife from this ordeal, he explained in court. He did not carry out his plan to take his own life afterward.

In June 2025, the Frauenfeld District Court sentenced him to nine years in prison for intentional homicide. The man appealed the decision.