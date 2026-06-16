Ticino and Lombardy have signed a new agreement to further develop public transportation between Italy and Switzerland. The agreement aims to make cross-border mobility more attractive and sustainable.

Connections to Malpensa Airport are also set to be improved as part of a new agreement between Ticino and Lombardy. (File photo)

The agreement builds on 15 years of cooperation and replaces a previous agreement from 2020, the Ticino government announced on Tuesday. The agreement was signed in Milan by the President of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, and Ticino government representatives Claudio Zali and Arnoldo Coduri.

Specifically, various commuter rail lines from Ticino are to be extended into Italy, and service frequency is to be increased. In addition, a new line called the RE50 is to be created, enabling faster connections between Lugano, Varese, and Malpensa Airport. The RE80 between Milan and Locarno is eventually scheduled to run every 30 minutes instead of hourly.

The commuter rail projects would build on several ongoing infrastructure expansions, including a new Malpensa T2–Gallarate rail line, the electrification of the Como–Lecco line (starting in late 2029), and the four-track expansion of the Rho–Parabiago line (expected in 2028).

New Connections Between Como and Ticino

In addition, plans are in place to expand integrated tickets and passes for trains and buses on both sides of the border and to introduce digital ticketing systems. Cross-border bus routes are also set to be expanded, and new bus connections will be created between the provinces of Como and Varese and Ticino.

Ticino’s President Claudio Zali explained that existing cross-border rail services have shown that the public is willing to switch to more sustainable modes of transportation, provided that regular, high-quality service is available. The new projects are expected to benefit the regions, the environment, and the economy.