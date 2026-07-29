Ticino Governor Claudio Zali will step down at the end of September. His party announced this on Wednesday. The decision comes in the wake of a scandal surrounding an audio recording released last week containing controversial remarks by Zali.

The pressure apparently became too much: Ticino Governor Claudio Zali has announced his resignation following a scandal involving the release of audio recordings with controversial content. (File photo)

In a letter to Radio Ticino, the Lega member of the cantonal government announced late this morning that he would step down from office once certain formalities had been completed. Ticino’s radio and television broadcaster, RSI, also reported on this.

Shortly after noon, Zali’s party confirmed the reports. The Lega dei Ticinese stated that it had taken note of Zali’s decision to step down from his position as State Councilor effective at the end of September 2026 and to withdraw his candidacy in the upcoming cantonal elections. The decision is political in nature and does not prejudge any legal ruling. Zali emphasized to the party that he had not committed any criminal offenses. The presumption of innocence applies.

The pressure on Zali had been mounting in recent days. A feminist collective and left-wing parties in Bellinzona announced a demonstration against the president of the Ticino government for Wednesday evening.

The protesters had already been calling for Zali’s resignation in the days leading up to the demonstration. The backdrop to this is the scandal surrounding an audio recording released last week by the Italian-language radio and television station RSI. The recording, which was shared via an anonymous Instagram account, captures a private conversation that took place several years ago between a man identified as State Councilor Zali and a female friend. She asked him for advice on how to get rid of a stalker. “Beat her up,” said the current President of the State Council in the recording.

A press conference by the Ticino State Council has been announced for 2:00 p.m. in Bellinzona.