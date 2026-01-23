Ticino Governor Claudio Zali will step down at the end of September. His party announced this on Wednesday. Among other things, this decision comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding an audio recording released last week containing controversial remarks by Zali.

The pressure apparently became too much: Ticino Governor Claudio Zali has announced his resignation following a scandal involving the release of audio recordings with controversial content. (File photo)

In a letter to Radio Ticino, the Lega member of the cantonal government announced late this morning that he would step down from office once certain formalities had been completed. Ticino’s radio and television station, RSI, also reported on this.

Shortly after noon, Zali’s party confirmed the reports. The Lega dei Ticinese stated that it had taken note of Zali’s decision to step down from his position as State Councilor at the end of September 2026 and to refrain from running in the next cantonal elections. The decision was political in nature and did not prejudge any legal ruling. Zali had emphasized to the party that he had not committed any criminal offenses. The presumption of innocence applies.

In its statement, the party criticized the “disproportionate political and media pressure” on Zali, which it said was fueled by “recurring anti-Lega hatred.” Zali has served the institutions for over thirty years: first as a judge and then for over twelve years on the State Council and as head of the Department of Construction and Environment. “The events of the last few days cannot erase an entire political and institutional career.”

A press conference by the Ticino State Council has been announced for 2:00 p.m. in Bellinzona.

A Multi-Layered Affair

The pressure on Zali had been mounting in recent days. A feminist collective and left-wing parties in Bellinzona announced a demonstration against the Ticino cantonal president for Wednesday evening. The demonstrators, as well as the Ticino branch of the SVP, had already been calling for Zali’s resignation in the days leading up to the demonstration.

The background to this is the controversy surrounding an audio recording released last week by the Italian-language radio and television station RSI. The recording, which was shared via an anonymous Instagram profile, captures a private conversation that took place several years ago between a man identified as State Councilor Zali and a female friend. She asked him for advice on how to get rid of a stalker. “Beat her up,” the current President of the State Council said in the recording. He added that he had done the same thing himself.

In addition, Zali is facing criminal charges from the Ticino Public Prosecutor’s Office for allegedly intervening on behalf of a minor—the son of a friend—who is said to have been involved in a case of violence and false imprisonment against another teenager. In response, Zali stepped down from his political responsibilities for justice and police affairs.

The scandal that has rocked Ticino since last Wednesday has caused a stir in Switzerland and even in neighboring Italy. As early as Sunday, the weekly newspaper “Il Mattino della domenica,” which is close to the Lega, distanced itself from the 64-year-old. He has only been in office since April 15, 2026.