The pressure on State Council President Claudio Zali is mounting. Following the release of an audio recording in which Zali calls for violence against a woman, another investigation is now underway against him.

Here's what it's all about Claudio Zali, President of the Ticino State Council, apparently called for violence against a woman in an audio recording.

Now there is also a preliminary investigation underway regarding alleged interference in a legal proceeding.

Zali intends to step down from his political responsibilities for the justice and police sectors until the investigation is complete. Summary created with

Claudio Zali (Lega), president of the Ticino State Council, is coming under increasing pressure. In addition to the release of an audio recording in which Zali calls for violence against a woman, he is now facing a preliminary investigation into alleged interference in a case involving a minor.

The release of the audio recording on Wednesday by Italian-language Radio and Television (RSI) sparked an outcry. The recording, which was shared via an anonymous Instagram profile, captures a private conversation that took place several years ago between a man identified as State Councilor Zali and a female friend. She asked him for advice on how to get rid of a stalker.

"Beat them up," says the current President of the State Council in the recording, whose voice is clearly recognizable. He says he did the same thing himself.

RSI stated that, due to public interest and after verifying the authenticity of the recording, it had decided to release it.

According to a press release, the State Council held an extraordinary session on Thursday in the presence of Zali to address these cases. During the session, the council noted that the public prosecutor’s office had launched a preliminary investigation in another case.

The case involves possible interference in the proceedings against a minor who had been taken into custody for participating in the unlawful detention of another minor. Zali knew the teenager’s mother personally.

Zali Hands Over Justice and Police Portfolio

The statement goes on to say that Zali has reiterated that he did not commit any irregularities in this case. However, the President of the State Council intends to step down from his political responsibilities for the justice and police sectors until the investigation is concluded, a move the government welcomes, according to the communiqué.

The published audio recordings were also a topic of discussion at the Government Council meeting. In this case, the government noted that Zali reserved the right to comment publicly on the matter shortly. However, the government states that it firmly rejects any form of violence, as well as incitement to violence.

"He noted with regret that his privacy was being violated on the basis of alleged recordings dating back several years," the President of the State Council said Thursday in a statement to the media. He added that even if the recording were of him, it would have been made without his knowledge and would therefore be a criminal offense.

Zali wants to file a complaint

Zali was referring in particular to the leaders of the three main governing parties (Center, SP, and FDP). In a joint letter published by the daily newspaper *Corriere del Ticino*, they had asked the Lega politician for a statement. Zali announced that he would file a criminal complaint against the authors of the letter.

Minority parties such as the Movement for Socialism (MPS) and the Greens are going a step further: In a press release, the MPS calls on Zali to seriously consider resigning, while the Greens say the credibility of the institutions has been undermined. If the allegations are confirmed, Zali’s resignation would be inevitable, they write.