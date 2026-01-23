Claudio Zali (Lega), president of the Ticino State Council, is under pressure. This is due to the release of an audio recording in which Zali calls for violence against a woman. The political parties are demanding that Zali issue a public statement.

Ticino Governor Claudio Zali is at the center of a scandal over a call for violence against a woman made during a private conversation. (File photo)

The release of the audio recording on Wednesday by Radio and Television Switzerland (RSI) sparked a veritable outcry. The recording, which was shared via an anonymous Instagram profile, captures a private conversation that took place several years ago between a man (identified as Claudio Zali, who was already a member of the cantonal government at the time) and a female friend. She asked him for advice on how to get rid of a stalker.

"Beat her up," says the President of the State Council in the recording, whose voice is clearly recognizable. He said he had done the same thing himself when she showed up at his home.

RSI announced that, in light of public interest and after verifying the authenticity of the recording, it had decided to release it.