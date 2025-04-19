The south beckons despite the rainy weather - hotel bookings in Ticino have been boosted since Monday. Bild: Keystone

Despite the rainy Easter, hotel occupancy in Ticino is better than expected at the beginning of the week. At around 70 percent, hotels in the cities have the highest occupancy rates.

Demand has increased since Monday despite poor weather forecasts.

If the weather is really good, the hotels in Ticino have an occupancy rate of around 80 percent at Easter. Show more

Locarno, Ascona, Lugano - these are the frontrunners in terms of hotel occupancy in Ticino, as Sonja Frey, Director of the Hotelleriesuisse Ticino association, told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Saturday. Overall, the hotels in Ticino are operating at between 60 and 70 percent capacity.

At the beginning of the week, the hotels in the southern canton were only operating at just over 51 percent capacity. Frey sees it as a good sign that demand has increased despite poor weather forecasts. The best booked hotels are those that can offer something even in bad weather and have a swimming pool, for example.

Occupancy rate of 80 percent in good weather

Last year, it was already wet at Easter in Ticino and fine in northern Switzerland. At that time, the occupancy rate of the hotels was just under 45 percent, as Frey added. When the weather is really good, the hotels in Ticino have an occupancy rate of around 80 percent at Easter.