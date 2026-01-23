The Ticino State Council responded cautiously to an inquiry from the Italian region of Piedmont regarding the low water level of Lake Maggiore. It stated that releasing water would be difficult, but that it was willing to cooperate.

According to the Ticino government, releasing water is difficult due to the ongoing drought in the southern canton and legal obstacles. However, they are willing to cooperate. (File photo)

Switzerland is also affected by the ongoing drought, the State Council announced on Friday. Water levels in Ticino’s reservoirs are at the lowest levels recorded in the past ten years.

In addition, the government pointed out its limited scope for action: A large portion of the waterways is subject to concessions that have been granted to private operators outside the canton. The canton has no authority to issue directives to these operators. The legal obligation to ensure energy supply also limits its options.

Despite the difficulties, the State Council pledged support should Piedmont face a drinking water emergency. The canton is prepared to provide a mobile water treatment plant on short notice. The Ticino government has also informed the canton’s hydropower operators about the request from Italy.

Drinking Water Consumption Regulated

The Italian region of Piedmont is struggling with drought. The Piedmontese government has therefore asked the neighboring canton of Ticino to increase the water supply to the region. At the same time, the Turin-based agricultural association Coldiretti—Italy’s largest agricultural association—is calling for a state of emergency to be declared.

“We can’t wait another minute,” said Regional President Alberto Cirio, who had convened a roundtable discussion last Monday on the water crisis in the region, according to the Italian news agency Ansa. About 100 municipalities have already issued ordinances to regulate drinking water consumption, and in some mountainous areas, water tankers have already had to be deployed.

Average precipitation in June in the Po River basin was 36 percent below the historical monthly average for the years 1991 through 2020. Temperatures, on the other hand, were 3.5 degrees above average. At Isola Sant’Antonio near Alessandria, the Po River recorded an average discharge that was 75 percent below the historical average.