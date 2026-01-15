Struggling with a lack of snow: the Carì ski resort in Leventina is experiencing its worst winter in three years. (archive picture) Keystone

The Ticino ski resorts are struggling with a lack of snow. In Carì in the Leventina, the management is already addressing the issue of short-time working. Compared to the long-term average, the snow depth in southern Switzerland is particularly low this winter.

Keystone-SDA SDA

First of all, he has to gather all the necessary facts about short-time working. Only then can he consider whether this is an option, explained the director of the Carì ski resort, Ettore Schranz, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. He was confirming a corresponding article in the Ticino daily newspaper "Corriere del Ticino".

Compared to the last two years, this winter has been even worse, Schranz told Keystone-SDA. The ski area in the Leventina stretches over 20 kilometers of slopes between 1650 and 2300 meters above sea level.

If things continue like this, he will also have to consider the systematic use of artificial snow, the director of Carì continued. The ski resort already has a system for artificial snow, but further interventions would be needed to use it.

Delayed start to the season in Airolo

In the other Ticino ski resorts in the Blenio Valley, in Airolo and in Bosco Gurin, the systems are also only partially operational at best, as reported by the "Corriere del Ticino" on Thursday. The Airolo ski resort opened around ten days late this year due to a lack of snow. The two vacation weeks over Christmas are crucial for the entire ski season, the newspaper quotes the director of Airolo. If it is only possible to open later, this would have a negative impact on the entire winter.

The current snow depth south of the Alps is currently 30 to 60 percent below the long-term average, as confirmed by an employee of the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) in Locarno-Monti at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The map on the website of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research SLF in Davos shows a deep red area in southern Switzerland. Even the precipitation expected in the coming days will not be able to fundamentally change this situation. At best, 30 to 40 centimetres of fresh snow are forecast for the higher elevations in southern Switzerland.