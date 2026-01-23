In Switzerland, the risk of severe weather damage varies greatly from region to region. According to an analysis by AXA Insurance, Ticino has been hit most frequently by hail and lightning over the past ten years.

On June 9 of this year, there was an exceptionally heavy hailstorm in Ticino. This storm resulted in numerous claims being filed with AXA Insurance. (Archive)

In the first half of 2026, AXA recorded approximately 11,000 claims related to severe weather, which is roughly in line with the long-term average, the insurance company announced on Tuesday. A hailstorm in Ticino on June 9 was responsible for a large portion of the costs. According to its own figures, AXA is Switzerland’s largest hail insurance provider, with two million customers.

Hail Tops the List of Causes of Damage

Hail damage to vehicles accounts for the majority of the damage. Over the past ten years, the cantons of Ticino, Jura, Neuchâtel, Bern, and Nidwalden have been particularly hard hit. In contrast, there was hardly any hail damage in the cantons of Geneva, Thurgau, and Schaffhausen, notes Michael Villiger, head of motor vehicle insurance.

Over the past ten years, the canton of Schwyz has experienced the most flood damage per insured household, followed by Solothurn, Lucerne, Schaffhausen, and Aargau. Preventive measures such as flood relief tunnels or raising levees would have a significant impact here.

Ticino clearly tops the statistics for lightning damage. The risk of damage from a lightning strike there was eight times higher than the Swiss average. AXA explains that this is due to warm, humid Mediterranean air, which leads to thunderstorms with high electrical voltages in the Alps.

More Extreme Events

Extreme weather events have “increased significantly” when compared over the long term, according to Stefan Müller, head of property insurance. This is evident in extremely strong gusts of wind, more heavy rain, and more frequent occurrences of large hailstones.

Over the past thirty years, the cost of storm damage at AXA averaged about 115 million Swiss francs per year. The year 2025 was below average at 72 million Swiss francs, while 2021 and 2023 saw exceptionally high losses of 291 million and 240 million Swiss francs, respectively.