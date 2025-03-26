A trial with sterilized male tiger mosquitoes is to be carried out in Ticino. (symbolic image) Keystone

The University of Applied Sciences of Italian-speaking Switzerland (Supsi) has submitted an application for approval of a release trial with sterilized males of the alien tiger mosquito. The aim is to investigate the effectiveness of the so-called sterile insect technique.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The trial is part of an international project, as was reported in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday (March 26). The project will investigate the effectiveness of the sterile insect technique for controlling the tiger mosquito and the associated reduction in the transmission of diseases. The application can be viewed until May 12.

The field study is to be carried out for three consecutive years between 2025 and 2029, during the active mosquito season from May to October, according to the statement. The sterilized males will be released at 21 locations in the four Ticino districts of Mendrisio, Lugano, Bellinzona and Locarno.

Tiger mosquitoes die after two weeks

The districts in Ticino with the highest density of the alien tiger mosquito have been selected. The male mosquitoes do not bite, do not produce offspring and die after around two weeks.

Tiger mosquitoes are invasive alien organisms that originally come from Southeast Asia and have been established in Ticino for around 20 years. Since 2015, they have also been reported in Basel, Graubünden, the city of Zurich and the cantons of Vaud, Geneva and Valais.

The animals can transmit pathogens such as Zika, chikungunya and dengue viruses. The sterilized male tiger mosquitoes to be used in the trial were bred from individuals collected in Ticino in 2019 and 2020.