A few days before the impending shutdown, Tiktok had hoped to at least get a stay from the US Supreme Court. (archive image) Robert Michael/dpa

At last it looked as though Tiktok would be able to stay online in the USA despite a deadline expiring - but then the makers of the video app pulled the plug themselves. They are backing Donald Trump.

The video platform Tiktok is offline in the USA.

There are fears in the USA that the Chinese government could gain access to Tiktok data from Americans.

US President-elect Donald Trump wants to find a deal. Show more

Just before a sales period expired, the video app Tiktok ceased operations in the USA. Users received a warning message on Saturday evening (local time) stating that Tiktok was no longer usable for the time being - but that there was hope for a solution under future US President Donald Trump.

The deadline for the China-based Tiktok owner Bytedance to divest itself of the app under US law expires on Sunday. However, the app pulled the plug before then.

The interruption is likely to be short-lived. US President-elect Donald Trump has already given Tiktok the prospect of an additional three months. However, he will not be sworn in as president until Monday.

Clear situation under US law

Under the US Foreign Control of Online Platforms Act, Bytedance was given 270 days to divest itself of the video app last year. After the deadline, the law states that Tiktok must be removed from the American app stores of Apple and Google and lose access to technical infrastructure.

For US service providers that continue to supply Tiktok after the deadline, the law provides for high penalties of 5,000 dollars per user.

Biden wanted to let Trump go first

The administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden announced that it would leave the enforcement of the law to Trump. This was intended to signal that violations of the law by US companies would not be punished. However, Tiktok demanded direct assurances from the government on Friday, at least to the most important tech service providers, and announced that otherwise the platform would be shut down in the US on Sunday. According to media reports, the White House felt that sufficient clarity had already been provided.

With the shutdown, Tiktok was aiming for a bang in its tug-of-war with Biden's government. Added to this is the clear reference to Trump's intention to find a solution

Sales talks a prerequisite for deadline extension

Meanwhile, the legal basis for a three-month postponement by Trump is also unclear. According to the law, the US President can grant a 90-day extension. However, the prerequisite for this is that there are promising sales negotiations. However, Bytedance and Tiktok have so far categorically refused to discuss a separation.

In the USA, there are warnings that the Chinese government could gain access to Tiktok data from Americans and use the platform to influence public opinion. This led to the law being passed by a large majority. The companies reject the accusations.