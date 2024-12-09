A TikTok sign is on the roof of the building in Culver City, California. Symbolbild: Richard Vogel/AP

Tiktok has applied to a US appeals court for a stay on the enforcement of a possible ban on the video platform in the US. The company, owned by Chinese conglomerate ByteDance, requested that President Joe Biden's administration be enjoined from enforcing a law that could result in a Tiktok ban until the Supreme Court has ruled on its challenge. However, it is unclear whether the Supreme Court will even take up the case.

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance filed an emergency motion to temporarily suspend the law until the Supreme Court has ruled on the case.

According to the company, more than 170 million people in the USA use the app. Show more

Prior to Monday's legal application, three judges of the Court of Appeal had sided with the government and ruled that the law was constitutional. The law obliges the parent company ByteDance to sell its shares in the social media company or face a ban. If the law is not overturned, both Tiktok and Bytedance have announced that they will cease operations of the video portal in the US on January 19. According to the companies, more than 170 million people in the USA use the app.

In the motion filed on Monday, lawyers for the two companies claim that a one-month ban would cost Tiktok around a third of its daily users in the US. In this case, Tiktok would also lose 29 percent of its targeted global advertising revenue for the coming year, they wrote. There would also be a loss of talent, as current and potential future employees could look for alternatives. "Before that happens, the Supreme Court should have the opportunity (...) to decide whether to review this extraordinarily important case."

