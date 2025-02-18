Tiktok is back in the app stores in the USA. Monika Skolimowska/dpa

After weeks of absence, Tiktok is back in the USA and immediately takes first place in the Apple App Store. But political uncertainties could soon cause the Chinese platform to falter again.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tiktok celebrates a strong comeback and immediately reaches number one in the Apple App Store in the USA after weeks of being blocked.

Donald Trump has postponed the impending Tiktok ban by 75 days, but is demanding the sale of the US business.

If no solution is found by the beginning of April, another ban is threatened, while a controversial proposal envisages the US government taking over Tiktok itself. Show more

Tiktok celebrates a comeback in the USA and immediately storms back to the top. After being blocked for several weeks, the platform of the Chinese company Bytedance catapulted to number one in the Apple download charts within just a few hours. The video editing app Capcut, which belongs to Bytedance, also achieved a top ranking of fifth place.

Interesting to note: Neither Tiktok nor Capcut are among the top 25 most downloaded free apps in the Google Play store. Experts suspect that many Android users had already installed the app via other channels.

Political tug-of-war jeopardizes future

However, Tiktok's comeback could be short-lived. Donald Trump has postponed the impending ban of the platform for 75 days for the time being. The aim is to find an orderly way to protect national security without abruptly shutting down the communication platform used by millions of Americans.

Apple and Google were nevertheless hesitant to reinstate Tiktok in their stores. The tech giants only took the plunge after US Attorney General Pam Bondi assured them that they would not face fines. According to Bloomberg, Bondi gave the green light and emphasized that no legal consequences were to be feared for the time being.

Sale or ban?

The current deadline extension ends at the beginning of April. If no solution is found by then, there is the threat of another ban. Trump is calling for the sale of Tiktok's US business in order to dispel security concerns. According to The Information, Tiktok CEO Shou Zi Chew and Trump's team are already negotiating with potential buyers such as Oracle, Microsoft and investor Kevin O'Leary. YouTube star MrBeast has also expressed interest.

One particularly controversial proposal from Trump's circle: the US government could take over Tiktok itself and manage it through a new sovereign wealth fund.