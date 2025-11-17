Two young men play a trick on the world-famous Louvre and hang their own picture on the wall. Bild: Instagram/@neal_senne

Two young men play a trick on the world-famous Louvre: they simply hang their own picture on the wall near the "Mona Lisa". But this could have consequences.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two Belgian TikTokers have hung their own picture on the wall of the Louvre in Paris.

For a few minutes, the picture hung near the world-famous "Mona Lisa".

The museum staff quickly discovered the surplus picture and removed it. Show more

In the Louvre in Paris, two TikTokers hung their own picture on the wall for a few minutes. They placed it near the world-famous work "Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci. After less than three minutes, the museum staff discovered the extra picture and removed it, according to a Louvre spokeswoman. There was no damage. Nevertheless, the Louvre intends to take legal action against the two men, who left the museum quickly after their action.

As the Belgian TikTokers explain in a video posted a few days ago, they brought a disassembled Lego frame into the museum and divided up the individual pieces among themselves. They put the frame together after the security check and framed the picture they had brought with them. The Louvre spokeswoman emphasized that neither the Lego pieces, nor the paper or the double-sided adhesive tape were forbidden in the museum. Because of the security measures, the two men could not have hung their picture any closer to the "Mona Lisa".

The Louvre is considered the most visited museum in the world. It recently hit the headlines because thieves broke into the museum around a month ago in a spectacular robbery and stole jewelry worth around 88 million euros. The incident also sparked a debate about the security of the museum.