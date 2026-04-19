Live in the ticker and stream Time for whale rescue in the Baltic Sea is running out - water levels are dropping again
Philipp Dahm
21.4.2026
The rescue attempt of the humpback whale Timmy stranded in the Baltic Sea is dragging on - the marine mammal weighing several tons is still in the bay off the island of Poel. Here is a livestream and the ticker for the animal welfare operation.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- All about the attempt to save Timmy the humpback whale, who has been wandering around the Baltic Sea for weeks.
- A net or tarpaulin is to be pulled under the whale and surrounded by pontoons. A tugboat will then pull the whale into the North Sea.
- The timetable for the rescue operation is not public.
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11.05 a.m.
Chaos during whale rescue operation - the rescue team is in turmoil
Following internal differences, the spokesperson for the whale rescue initiative has drawn the necessary conclusions. There are also staff shortages in the veterinary team.
Read the full article here:
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5.15
Whale researcher against further rescue attempts
Berlin whale researcher and marine biologist Fabian Ritter speaks out against further rescue attempts for the humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea. "We must now finally realize that it is not possible for us to actively save this whale," he said. "We should only do it the greatest favor at the moment by letting it be."
According to the expert, the whale always voluntarily assumes the resting position in shallow water "because it wants to make its life easier". "It lies in the water, which supports it, meaning it doesn't crush itself with its own weight. He doesn't have to make sure that he comes to the surface. He doesn't need to move when he's in pain. And it can breathe all the time."
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Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 4:30 a.m.
Time is of the essence: Water levels are dropping again
The drama surrounding the stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea continues. The helpers are hoping that the animal, which weighs several tons, will swim off again after a night's rest and find its way out of the Kirchsee, a shallow bay on the island of Poel north of Wismar. During the night, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) approached the animal together with experts from the State Fisheries Inspectorate to a distance of around 500 meters. "The whale is lying calmly," the minister told the German Press Agency afterwards.
After the animal had initially swum free on Monday morning as the water level in the bay rose, it was stranded again two hours later in water that was waist-deep in many places. In the evening, the whale could once again be seen moving in the direction of the deep channel - then it lay still again.
If it manages to swim off again, the humpback whale will have to swim in the right direction after leaving the bay - to the northwest, towards the open sea. Several boats will therefore block its path to the east, towards Wismar. The whale had already been spotted in the harbor basin there at the beginning of March.
But time is of the essence: The water level should drop during the night and on Tuesday. According to marine biologist Boris Culik, this could have dire consequences for the whale, which weighs around twelve tons: "If it is now lying comfortably on its belly on a sandbank and the blowhole is peeking out at the top, all good. But if there's 50 centimetres less water, then it develops an incredible weight that weighs down on its internal organs. He has a very weak skeleton compared to us." It's high time to move him away from the spot.
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9.17 p.m.
Backhaus wants to stay on the boat for the night
The humpback whale stranded in a shallow bay on the Baltic Sea island of Poel moved towards the shipping channel in the evening, but then came to rest again at dusk. This could be seen in live media streams. The helpers are still hoping that it will make it to deep water and then find its way out of the bay.
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) decided to spend the night on site on a fishing patrol boat. He wanted to use a night-vision device to observe what happened next, he said. Sleep would be out of the question, but he was tough. He had slept very little in the past few weeks.
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8.47 p.m.
Shock for whale rescue team: vet taken to hospital by helicopter
The vet Janine Bahr-van Gemmert from the rescue team for the humpback whale Timmy had to be taken to hospital by helicopter after a medical emergency. As reported by Bild, the 58-year-old was flown to a specialist clinic. However, the incident is not said to be directly related to the whale. There was initially no comment from the rescue team.
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20.08 hrs
"Whale-O-Mat" on stranded humpback whale online
There is much debate about the rescue attempts of the whale stranded in the Baltic Sea. At a wine evening, a group of friends came up with an idea: a "Whale-O-Mat" to test their own opinion on the whale rescue.
"The Whale-O-Mat is not a whale recommendation, but a parody about whales and politics," says the website. If you click through the 19 curious questions, you can find out whether you belong to "Team Blow Up", "Team Save" or "Team Leave Lying Down". According to the creators, the site has generated 80,000 hits within a few days. You can check your own whale position here.
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7.13 pm
Whale is on the move again
There is hope in the drama surrounding the humpback whale stuck in a bay on the Baltic Sea island of Poel. The whale lying in shallow water is moving, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) in the evening. However, it was still some way to the shipping channel with deeper water.
Helpers had previously blown silt from under the animal to make it easier for it to take off. It is a fight against time: the water level is expected to drop during the night.
According to the diving contractor Fred Babbel, the humpback whale is to be guided out of the Kirchsee into Wismar Bay and then northwest towards the open sea. Boats are supposed to block its path to the east, in the direction of Wismar.
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18.22 hrs
Time is running out for whale - dispute over harness rescue
Humpback whale Timmy is once again stranded on a sandbank off the Bay of Poel. According to "Bild", time is running out for Timmy. The water level in the bay is dropping rapidly. Timmy could soon be partially exposed.
The whale rescuers therefore wanted to pull Timmy off the sandbank with straps. Helpers are already packing the straps onto a boat. But they have to unload the equipment again because the official veterinarian prohibits the attempt. Now the original plan is to be implemented again: Timmy is to be pulled out to sea on a tarpaulin.
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10.01 a.m.
Whale apparently no longer swimming
The rescue of the humpback whale Timmy is once again turning into a thriller. After the animal had initially started moving in the morning, it came to a standstill again a short time later.
The whale is now apparently in a tricky area off the Baltic Sea island of Poel. Livestreams show that it is close to fairway buoys and is no longer moving. The escort boats, which had previously steered it towards the open Baltic Sea, are currently keeping their distance.
The problem lies in the geography: the so-called Kirchsee is extremely shallow in places. According to the authorities, the water depth away from the fairway is only between 90 centimetres and just over one meter in places. Even the exit of the bay is therefore not deep enough throughout. The whale would have to swim a detour to reach sufficiently deep water.
Although Timmy had occasionally moved in the right direction beforehand, he was clearly finding it difficult to orient himself. The situation therefore remains critical - it is unclear whether the animal will be able to free itself again under its own power.
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07.25 a.m.
Stranded humpback whale swims away
The humpback whale stranded on the Baltic coast of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania swims away. This could be seen on live streams on the Internet. It moved and swam. It then resurfaced a long way away and blew a fountain into the air. It is still unclear what this means.
The marine mammal had been stranded in Wismar Bay off the island of Poel since March 31.
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Monday, April 20, 2026, 5 a.m.
Progress of rescue attempt open - initiator pessimistic
The progress of the previously planned attempt to rescue the humpback whale stranded off the coast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is open. According to the Wismar water police, the whale has moved a little overnight, but is still lying in roughly the same place. While representatives of the local private rescue initiative recently said they were making good progress and on schedule - but also pointed to a plan B - one of the campaign's sponsors was pessimistic.
Mediamarkt co-founder Walter Gunz, who is financing the campaign together with entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, told the German Press Agency on Sunday that the water level had risen, making it impossible to attach the pontoons and accompany the whale as planned. "Yesterday we would still have had the right water level," he said. "Today we suddenly have 70 centimetres more." This is a completely different situation.
The whale is fully aware that it is completely free. The question is therefore "whether this whale can still be guided". The long-conceived concept cannot be implemented in this way. "Now we're basically somewhere around zero hour." The rescue operation could also be hampered by the wind, which is expected to pick up.
The original plan was to pull a tarpaulin under the whale stuck off Poel and attach it to pontoons, which in turn would be pulled by a tugboat on a long line. The animal was to be transported into the North Sea and, if possible, even into the Atlantic. Preparations for this have been underway since Thursday. According to the authorities, the tarpaulin is already in the water and the whale can see it. On Sunday, a channel was also created from the deeper water towards the whale by sucking away silt.
Representatives of the local initiative had previously reported great reactions and a lot of life energy from the whale. At the same time, they did not rule out the possibility of the approximately twelve-metre-long marine mammal swimming free under its own steam. In this case, "Plan B" would apply. "This means that the DLRG boats are on standby so that we can guide it in the event that it swims away. And it is ensured that we can guide him into the North Sea and then across the North Sea into the Atlantic," said lawyer Constanze von der Meden. DLRG boats were recently underway between the harbor in Kirchdorf and the whale lying off the island of Poel, and were also on site to secure the emergency personnel. The whale had been able to swim free on its own in the past, but then got stuck again.
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19.04 hrs
Initiator sees whale rescue attempt back at zero hour
There will be no further attempt to rescue the whale stranded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania on Sunday. "We can't," Mediamarkt co-founder Walter Gunz, who is financing the operation together with entrepreneur Karin Walter-Mommert, told the German Press Agency. The team's hands are tied. He explained that the water level had risen, making it impossible to attach the pontoons and accompany the whale. "We could have done a wonderful job yesterday."
Gunz believes that the current rescue attempt off Poel is back to square one. "Yesterday we would have had the right water height," he said. "Today we suddenly have 70 centimetres more." It's a completely different situation. The whale is fully aware that it is completely free. The question is therefore "whether this whale can still be guided". The long-conceived concept cannot be implemented in this way. "Now we're basically somewhere around zero hour." Gunz also lamented the delays caused by bureaucracy, "which have set us back one and a half to two days". "Now we need a miracle," said Gunz.
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16.41 hrs
Backhaus: Net tarpaulin for whale transport in the water
Preparations to free the stranded humpback whale in the Baltic Sea are progressing. The net tarpaulin on which the animal is to be transported between pontoons into the North Sea and the Atlantic is in the water and also within sight of the whale, said Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) on the island of Poel.
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4.19 p.m.
The private aid initiative can react if the whale swims away
If the humpback whale stranded in the Baltic Sea suddenly swims itself free due to the rising water level, the team from the private aid initiative says it is prepared. As the animal had been very active again in the morning hours, the team had already activated the prepared plan B, said lawyer Constanze von der Meden at a press conference of the private rescue initiative in the port of Kirchdorf. The water level could rise by 50 to 60 centimetres in the coming hours.
"This means that the DLRG boats are on standby so that we can guide it in the event that it swims off. And it is ensured that we can then guide it into the North Sea and then across the North Sea into the Atlantic."
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16.11 hrs
Initiative: work on whale rescue making progress
The private rescue team for the whale stranded in the Baltic Sea says it is making good progress with the work to free the animal. "We are making very good progress," said a spokeswoman in the port of Kirchdorf on the island of Poel. "We have made so much progress with the suction work that we are getting closer and closer to the whale." The suction work is being carried out from the fairway towards the whale. "We are definitely in good spirits."
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2.10 p.m.
Whale rescue initiative wants to waste no more time
According to the plans of the private rescue initiative, the stranded whale could also be transported late in the evening or at night. "The fact is that we have lost a day due to unspeakable bureaucratic measures," said one of the donors, Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz, to the German Press Agency. They now want to make progress as quickly as possible and lose no more time. As far as he knows, it makes no difference to the rescue attempt whether it is light or dark.
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1.22 p.m.
What is happening right now
Apparently, divers are currently working to create space for the air cushions with which Timmy will later be lifted into the net using long flushing pipes. A member of the Robin Hood crew estimates that the journey into the North Sea will take at least four days due to the slow speed.
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12.54 p.m.
Towing vessel almost there
The tugboat Robin Hood is in Wismar, just off the island of Poel, where Timmy is to be rescued.
Er ist so gut wie da, wollen wir alle mal hoffen 🙏🏻🐋 #wismar #hope #timmy #poel #Wal pic.twitter.com/W7NqJMiLI4— Bratzenbarbie (@bratzenbarbie) April 19, 2026
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12.15 p.m.
Rescue should take place today
"News5" reports that the vets are currently in consultation to make the rescue a reality today: they are discussing the exact procedure. It is also reported that the tugboat "Robin Hood" is on its way.
9.04.2026 - 11:07 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
▶️Taucher sind derzeit an der Stelle, an der gestern das Transportnetz für #Timmy im Wasser ausgebreitet wurde. Offenbar richten sie die blauen Luftkissen aus, die in das grüne Netz eingearbeitet sind.
📣Die Rettungsfortschritte nehmen rasant zu! 🐳🌊🌊✊ pic.twitter.com/NQkmRTEJLf
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11.40 a.m.
Vet defends herself: "Do the best for the whale!"
Criticism of the whale rescue by scientists and other experts has been rejected by the vet involved, Janine Bahr-van Gemmert: "These people didn't see the whale. We saw it on site."
Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal - see also entry 8.50 am.
The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home. However, Bahr-van Gemmert and the rest of the team are convinced: "We are doing the best we can for the whale."
Among other things, helpers had tried to check the animal's mouth. "They wanted to see if there was still a piece of net in the baleen," the vet continued. However, this was not successful. They also placed protective blankets with zinc ointment on the weakened animal's damaged skin.
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11.19 a.m.
Activist: Timmy is in a good mood
9.04.2026 -10:44 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
📣Timmy wieder deutlich aktiver !🐳💙
Jetzt wirkt er deutlich AKTIVER.Alle 4 Minuten ist jetzt eine Wasserfontäne zu sehen.Der Strahl ist KRÄFTIG. Tierärztin Janiene Bahr-van Gemmert bezeichnete gestern den Zustand von Timmy als „GUT“.
Tolle Neuigkeiten!✊ pic.twitter.com/mwE3sB9Xqs
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10.55 a.m.
First the excavator has to get to work
An excavator is currently working to create a channel for the humpback whale. No attempt can be made to attach the net, which is to be enclosed by pontoons and pulled away by a tugboat, before then.
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10.29 a.m.
"It starts today"
"It starts today," MediaMarkt founder Walter Gunz, who is co-financing the whale rescue, tells Bild."After the necessary examinations, the campaign to move him in the right direction will begin. We very much hope that he will cooperate as well as he has so far and realize that we want to help him."
Der Wal von oben mit Sonnenschutztüchern und darunter Zinksalbe für die Haut#Walrettung #Buckelwal #Timmy pic.twitter.com/29YoEfibCC— Linda Grünberg (@LindaGruenberg) April 19, 2026
The 79-year-old explains that the animal has already become accustomed to the team: "Our whale whisperer Sergio Bamberen has already established great contact with him. The whale responds to him. Now we just need luck for the whole process."
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10.25 am
Update from German broadcaster
The Leipzig-based channel "News5" reports that a net is to be pulled under the whale today, with which it is to be towed to the Skagerrak and into the North Sea. It is even possible that it will be escorted into the Atlantic. It is also reported that Timmy moved slightly during the night.
19.04.2026-10:15 Uhr— Shlay 🐳 (@aphrodithe) April 19, 2026
▶️Ponton wird bereit gemacht!
Im Hafen von Kirchdorf auf Poel liegen d TRAVERSEN bereitan denen gleich d NETZ für #Timmy BEFESTIGT wird. Es muss zuvor noch an die Pontons montiert werden.
📣Wir hoffen,dass die Rettungsaktion heute endlich stattfinden kann!🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBJC81KUv2
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9.40 a.m.
Why is Timmy white?
To protect the humpback whale from the sun, cloths soaked in zinc ointment were placed on the animal's skin protruding from the water yesterday. This was supposed to heal the damaged skin. The ointment is still visible today.
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9.20 a.m.
This is how Timmy is to be removed from the sandbank
According to earlier information from the initiative, the plan is to run a tarpaulin attached between pontoons - i.e. floating platforms - under the whale. This will be used to retrieve the whale from the shallow area and later transport it to the North Sea.
The pontoons are to be pulled by a tugboat on a long line. According to measurements by the Ministry of the Environment, the humpback whale is 12.35 meters long, 3.20 meters wide and 1.60 meters high.
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8.50 a.m.
Internal schedule will not be published
Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, the small animal veterinarian involved in the private rescue attempt, remained silent yesterday at a press conference in Kirchdorf, Germany: The veterinarian, who runs a seal center on Föhr, initially did not want to say anything about the specific timetable for the whale's action.
The background to this was that the team did not want to be under pressure from outside. Internally, there is certainly a timetable. "We are now well on track," said Bahr-van Gemmert. The team is now giving everything for the whale. But she also admitted: "We would like to be even faster."
The fact that the rescue attempt is progressing slower than planned is mainly down to the authorities, the vet continued. "But it's very, very difficult because every step actually has to be approved." Everything that does not correspond to the planned concept has to be approved in writing. "And that delays it, of course."
The entrepreneur and co-funder of the campaign, Karin Walter-Mommert, had previously criticized the fact that cooperation with the authorities was sometimes difficult. According to her, complex coordination internally creates a lot of work.
For example, the application of wipes with zinc ointment to treat the whale's skin problems had to be applied for and approved every day. Walter-Mommert and Mediamarkt founder Walter Gunz are financing the private rescue operation for the humpback whale.
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8.50 a.m.
Ministry counters criticism
A spokeswoman for the Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin rejected the "sweeping criticism of the authorities".
"In principle, no approval is required for anything, so they have quasi freedom of action on site, but they just have to coordinate everything they intend to do with us, especially if they deviate from their original concept," she told dpa.
Guten Morgen Freunde ☕️🐶— Fine Citizens - Switzerland (@FineSwitzerland) April 19, 2026
Es ist Tag 20 in der Bucht von Poel. Heute soll der Wal 🐋 befreit werden und das ist auch gut so. Aufgrund permanenter Einmischung seitens Behörde kommt man nur schleppend voran aber wen wundert es noch. Die Community @finecoineth drückt die Daumen. pic.twitter.com/CqDpHFhnEA
She continued: "We are highly flexible, but of course there are limits." According to the spokeswoman, for example, guidelines apply to interventions directly on the animal - such as treatment with special ointments. "Our vets have to know about it and they have to be present."
According to the spokesperson, the authorities are generally trying to coordinate quickly. For example, the veterinarian Jenna Wallace, who was brought in from Hawaii by the initiative, does not have a professional license in Germany.
However, this problem was quickly resolved. She was granted a temporary permit to practise the veterinary profession. This is a special regulation for veterinarians from abroad.
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8.30 a.m.
Disagreement on prospects of success
Scientists, experts from authorities and employees of non-governmental organizations agreed after a comprehensive examination that the whale needed rest and that further interventions would cause massive damage to the animal. The humpback whale is disoriented and so weak and damaged that it will not make the journey home.
Janine Bahr-van Gemmert, on the other hand, said that she and the other experts in the team were convinced that the rescue operation was the best solution for the whale. There is "a real chance (..) that it will make it". She also does not believe that the animal could starve to death due to a lack of food.
"Of course, after two or three weeks you're no longer fit, but a humpback whale doesn't actually need food in winter." Especially in winter, a humpback whale does not usually eat much, the vet continued. "The main problem is that it hangs there in its prison."