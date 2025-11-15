Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has successfully negotiated down the US tariffs on goods from Switzerland in Washington. Archivbild: sda

According to Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, it is still unclear when the lower 15 percent tariff with the USA will come into force. "It will take a little time," said the Minister of Economic Affairs in an interview with Swiss radio and television SRF on Saturday. The tariff, which was negotiated down from 39 percent, was announced on Friday.

It is still unclear exactly when the lower 15 percent tariff with the USA will be introduced.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin told SRF that he had heard that it would be possible in ten to twelve days. Show more

He is "no specialist", but he has heard that it is possible in ten to twelve days, Parmelin told SRF. Of course, the goal is as quickly as possible.

Although an increased tariff rate remains in place compared to the situation before the introduction of the additional US tariffs in April, the agreed reduction is expected to provide positive impetus for the Swiss economy, the Minister of Economic Affairs had previously said. The US tariffs of 39 percent had already caused damage, as they affected 40 percent of exports.

At the same time as the reduction in US tariffs, Switzerland will reduce import duties on a range of US products as part of the agreement. In addition to all industrial products and fish and seafood, these are "non-sensitive agricultural products" from Switzerland's point of view, the Federal Council announced.

Swiss companies are also planning to make a total of 200 billion US dollars in direct investments in the USA by the end of 2028.

According to a statement from the White House in Washington, these investments will extend over the next five years and across all 50 US states. For its part, Liechtenstein will invest 300 million dollars and create 50 percent more jobs in the private sector. According to Washington, the aim is to conclude the agreement between the US and Switzerland in early 2026.

Warning against parallel diplomacy

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider described the outcome of the negotiations in the customs dispute as a positive result. However, it was only the beginning of a process. It was only a joint agreement, Baume-Schneider said on the SRF "Samstagsrundschau" program.

She understands why the Swiss CEOs approached US President Donald Trump to represent their interests. Under no circumstances, however, should there be parallel diplomacy. At a political level, the Federal Council, parliament and then the population are responsible. After all, the business representatives had no official mandate.

Mixed media response

Although the Swiss media are delighted with what has been achieved in the customs dispute between Switzerland and the USA, there is no shortage of warnings. After all, the agreed declaration is only provisional and there is great uncertainty about the future steps of US President Donald Trump, according to the tenor in the newspapers.

For the "Tamedia" newspapers, the 15 percent deal has "averted the worst". For "Blick", it is a "liberating blow". For the "NZZ", on the other hand, the joy is "clouded", because the 15 percent is still more than the average three percent from the beginning of this year.

The "CH Media" newspapers wonder why President Karin Keller-Sutter, who was still actively involved in the negotiations and communication in the summer, did not appear at the media conference on Friday. "Did the USA no longer want to see Keller-Sutter after the disastrous phone call with Trump?" was one question put to Parmelin. "I don't think so," he replied.

Parmelin strong man in the Federal Council

Parmelin had succeeded "where Keller-Sutter failed", wrote SRF in an online commentary. However, Trump was the cause of this defeat and not the Federal Councillor. The chemistry between Parmelin and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was probably right.

"Parmelin, who has always been somewhat underestimated and even ridiculed in German-speaking Switzerland in recent years, is suddenly the strong man in the Federal Council who has saved the export industry and thus thousands of jobs," SRF concludes.