Over 10.6 million views on X Tiny baby king crab becomes an internet hit

21.1.2025 - 22:20

The baby king crab was accidentally caught by a research team in the Gulf of Mexico.
The baby king crab was accidentally caught by a research team in the Gulf of Mexico.
Bild: dpa

In the Gulf of Mexico, a research team collects coral samples and fishes out garbage. A stowaway turns up in the process. The animal becomes an online phenomenon.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A small king crab has become a star on social media.
  • A research team accidentally caught the small animal at a depth of more than a thousand meters in the Gulf of Mexico.
  • Within two weeks, the crab video had already received more than 10.6 million views on the online platform X.
Show more

A small pink king crab with spines and black eyes has become an internet star. The video from the US ocean and weather agency NOAA, which shows the young specimen on the palm of a hand, has already achieved more than 10.6 million views on the online platform X within two weeks. Users have shared it thousands of times.

A research team had accidentally captured the small animal at a depth of more than a thousand meters in the Gulf of Mexico. According to the NOAA, the scientists were busy removing marine debris and collecting coral samples when the king crab was pulled from the sea. It was probably a specimen of the species Neolithodes agassizii.