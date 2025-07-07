Toadstool murderer found guilty in Australia - Gallery The defendant's house was searched by police with sniffer dogs after the deaths. (archive picture) Image: dpa The trial in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court lasted more than nine weeks before the jury retired for deliberations. (archive image) Image: dpa Erin Patterson's legal team tried to prove her innocence in the trial. (archive image) Image: dpa Investigators repeatedly searched for clues in the defendant's home. (archive image) Image: dpa The green button mushroom is extremely poisonous - and resembles harmless mushrooms. (archive picture) Image: dpa Toadstool murderer found guilty in Australia - Gallery The defendant's house was searched by police with sniffer dogs after the deaths. (archive picture) Image: dpa The trial in Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court lasted more than nine weeks before the jury retired for deliberations. (archive image) Image: dpa Erin Patterson's legal team tried to prove her innocence in the trial. (archive image) Image: dpa Investigators repeatedly searched for clues in the defendant's home. (archive image) Image: dpa The green button mushroom is extremely poisonous - and resembles harmless mushrooms. (archive picture) Image: dpa

The verdict has been reached in one of the most spectacular trials in Australia in recent years: Guilty, the jury decided. The accused is alleged to have served poisonous mushrooms in Beef Wellington.

Almost two years after the poisoned mushroom deaths of three people in Australia, Erin Patterson, who was charged with murder, has been found guilty of all charges by the jury. The 50-year-old is alleged to have poisoned her victims in July 2023 with a Beef Wellington containing highly toxic button mushrooms.

The jury reached the unanimous verdict after six days of deliberations, as reported by ABC. According to the court, the 50-year-old was found guilty of all charges - three counts of murder and attempted murder of another person. The sentence must now be determined by the judge.

Death cap in the beef fillet

The Australian woman from the small town of Leongatha, two hours' drive south-east of Melbourne, had invited her ex-parents-in-law (both 70 years old) and another couple aged 66 and 68 to lunch two years ago. However, the Beef Wellington - fillet of beef in puff pastry - contained highly poisonous button mushrooms, also known as death caps. In the end, three guests were dead and the fourth survived by the skin of his teeth.

Erin Patterson, who has now been found guilty, is said to have served the poisoned Beef Wellington in this house (archive image). Image: Keystone/EPA/James Ross

The mysterious case and the subsequent almost ten-week trial made headlines beyond Australia's borders. Media around the world meticulously followed the proceedings against Patterson in the Latrobe Valley near Melbourne. The prosecution alone called more than 50 witnesses, including mushroom experts and doctors.

Patterson, a mother of two, was arrested a few months after the deaths and her house was searched. She has been in custody ever since. She has always maintained her innocence.

