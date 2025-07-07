Almost two years after the poisoned mushroom deaths of three people in Australia, Erin Patterson, who was charged with murder, has been found guilty of all charges by the jury. The 50-year-old is alleged to have poisoned her victims in July 2023 with a Beef Wellington containing highly toxic button mushrooms.
The jury reached the unanimous verdict after six days of deliberations, as reported by ABC. According to the court, the 50-year-old was found guilty of all charges - three counts of murder and attempted murder of another person. The sentence must now be determined by the judge.
Death cap in the beef fillet
The Australian woman from the small town of Leongatha, two hours' drive south-east of Melbourne, had invited her ex-parents-in-law (both 70 years old) and another couple aged 66 and 68 to lunch two years ago. However, the Beef Wellington - fillet of beef in puff pastry - contained highly poisonous button mushrooms, also known as death caps. In the end, three guests were dead and the fourth survived by the skin of his teeth.
The mysterious case and the subsequent almost ten-week trial made headlines beyond Australia's borders. Media around the world meticulously followed the proceedings against Patterson in the Latrobe Valley near Melbourne. The prosecution alone called more than 50 witnesses, including mushroom experts and doctors.
Patterson, a mother of two, was arrested a few months after the deaths and her house was searched. She has been in custody ever since. She has always maintained her innocence.