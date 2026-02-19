US President Donald Trump finally wants a decision on whether or not he can impose import duties - and still believes he is in the right. (archive picture) Keystone

US President Donald Trump is once again justifying his far-reaching tariffs shortly before a possible landmark decision by the Supreme Court. The case could clarify whether the president can actually invoke an emergency law to impose punitive tariffs on numerous trading partners.

A few hours before a possible landmark decision by the US Supreme Court, US President Donald Trump is stepping up the tone in the dispute over his tariff policy. At an event in Rome in the US state of Georgia, he declared that the legal situation was clear to him: as president, he had the right to impose tariffs on national security grounds against countries that had "exploited the United States for years".

Trump is thus once again placing his core economic policy strategy at the center of the public debate. Since the start of his second term in office, he has imposed punitive tariffs against numerous trading partners and repeatedly justified these with alleged trade imbalances. At the same time, he warned that the domestic economy could suffer if these instruments were withdrawn.

Trump was visibly annoyed that he has had to wait "many, many months" for a decision from the Supreme Court. The court could rule as early as Friday on whether or not the president can legally invoke an emergency law in relation to the tariffs. At the heart of the case is the question of how far executive power extends in trade matters.

Companies could sue for damages

In legal terms, Trump is relying on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, which allows the President to enact far-reaching economic measures in crisis situations without first involving Congress. Trump argues that a permanent imbalance in international trade endangers the national security of the USA and therefore fulfills the requirements for an economic emergency.

However, several US companies and individual states dispute this interpretation and took the customs practice to court. Lower courts partially ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, whereupon the government filed an appeal. As a result, the tariffs initially remained in force, while the case ultimately ended up before the Supreme Court.

Economically, the dispute is highly explosive. Experts assume that the additional duties will be passed on to consumers, at least in part. Rising prices would therefore be a direct consequence of the White House's trade policy strategy. At the same time, critics see the invocation of national security as a legal extension of presidential powers that could go far beyond classic crisis scenarios.

A decision by the Supreme Court would therefore have a signal effect far beyond the current customs policy. It would not only rule on Trump's specific measures, but also on how far a US president may interpret economic emergency powers in future - a power struggle between the executive, judiciary and business that could have a lasting impact on the transatlantic trade climate.