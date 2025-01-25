The toddler was bitten and seriously injured by a Rottweiler. (symbolic picture) Keystone

A toddler was bitten by a Rottweiler in Sumiswald BE on Friday afternoon. The child was seriously injured and flown to hospital by Rega. The Veterinary Office confiscated the dog and put it to sleep.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small child was bitten by a Rottweiler in Sumiswald BE on Friday afternoon.

Third parties present were able to separate the dog from the child and catch it.

The child was seriously injured and flown to hospital by Rega; the dog was euthanized. Show more

The incident was reported to the Bern cantonal police at 3.30 p.m. on Friday. According to initial findings, the toddler was attacked and bitten on a forecourt in front of a building, as the police reported on Saturday. Third parties present were able to separate the dog from the child and catch it.

The police did not give any precise details about the age of the child or the circumstances of the incident. They justified this with the protection of privacy. The exact course of events is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Rottweiler ban in the canton of Zurich

Since January 1, 2025, the purchase of new Rottweilers has been banned in the canton of Zurich to protect the population. This was triggered by attacks on children. Anyone who already owns such a dog must apply for a license to keep it. Rottweilers are subject to a character test.