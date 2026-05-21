Two children, possibly French, aged 3 and 5, were found alone near this country road between Alcácer do Sal and Comporta. Picture: Safe Communities Portugal/Facebook

Crying, they ran across a dusty road and called for help. What the two young children later recounted in Portugal is chilling.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Two small children have been discovered alone and crying on a remote country road in Portugal.

According to their own statements, the boys are five and three years old and French.

They told officers from the Portuguese National Guard (GNR) that their mother and stepfather had left them blindfolded in the woods.

The police are searching for the parents. Show more

Two small children have been discovered alone and crying on a remote country road in Portugal. A man found the two near the village of Monte Novo do Sul, around 60 kilometers southeast of Lisbon, and brought them to the police, as reported by the newspaper "Correio da Manhã", the TV station SIC and other local media, citing the authorities. It is suspected that they were abandoned by their parents. No missing persons report has been filed.

The blond boys are said to be five and three years old and French. They did not have any identification with them. They told officers from the Portuguese National Guard (GNR) that their mother and stepfather had left them blindfolded in the forest. When they took off the blindfolds, the parents were gone, according to the reports.

A search is underway for the parents

The man, who was traveling by car on Tuesday evening when he suddenly saw the children in the rear-view mirror of his car, told "SIC Notícias" that the older child had told him that the parents had left them under the pretext of a game. "The parents told them to look for a toy in the woods."

"When I looked in their backpacks, I immediately realized that they had been abandoned," the man said. "There was a complete change of clothes, cookies, fruit and a bottle of water." The little ones are now being looked after by the child protection authority CPCJ. The police are searching for the parents.