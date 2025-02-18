  1. Residential Customers
He made "Kägi" famous Toggenburg entrepreneur Eugen Kägi has died

SDA

18.2.2025 - 09:55

The company Kägi Söhne AG is based in Lichtensteig SG. (Archive)
Keystone

The Toggenburg entrepreneur Eugen Kägi is dead. He made "Kägi" a global success.

Keystone-SDA

18.02.2025, 09:55

18.02.2025, 10:14

The Toggenburg entrepreneur Eugen Kägi died on February 13. Together with his two brothers, he made the Lichtensteig-based wafer company "Kägi" an international success. He was 96 years old.

With the death of Eugen Kägi, Toggenburg has lost a pioneering entrepreneur, as the municipality of Lichtensteig wrote in a press release. A spokeswoman for the company Kägi Söhne AG, based in Lichtensteig SG, confirmed the death of Eugen Kägi at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Eugen Kägi was born on September 19, 1928 and grew up in Bad Ragaz. His father founded the company, which is now internationally successful. Among other things, the company produces the "Kägi-Fret" waffles.

