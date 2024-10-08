The accused followed the boys to the toilet, then pushed his cell phone under the partition wall of the toilet cubicle to film them. Picture: Keystone/Peter Schneider

A 28-year-old Swiss man filmed minors urinating in the toilet of a shopping center on several occasions. He was caught in June 2023 and later arrested.

SDA

Today, Tuesday, the accused must answer for this at the Bülach ZH district court. He is accused of secretly filming underage boys urinating in the toilet of a shopping center in the Zurich lowlands on several occasions.

According to the indictment, the man, who lived in the canton of Thurgau at the time of the crime, followed the boys to the toilet. He then slid his cell phone under the partition wall of the toilet cubicle to take the video footage. He is said to have later used the videos for his own sexual gratification.

In two cases, the time and the boys involved are known. They were 13 and 11 years old at the time. According to the indictment, however, there are said to have been at least six other cases. As a result, the public prosecutor's office considers the criminal offense of multiple violations of confidential or private areas by means of recording devices to be fulfilled.

Child pornography collection discovered

In June 2023, one of the boys noticed the accused's actions and loudly drew attention to the situation, according to the police report at the time. The man was initially able to flee, but was tracked down by the police. He was then arrested and a house search was carried out.

Investigators discovered an extensive collection of child pornography with over 2,000 images and more than 200 films showing sexual acts with minors.

The trial before the Bülach District Court is taking place in summary proceedings. This means that the accused has confessed and is prepared to accept the prosecution's proposed sentence.

If this remains the case, he will receive a conditional prison sentence of 14 months. He will only actually have to go to prison if he commits another offense within the probationary period of two years.

He will also be banned for life from carrying out any professional or non-professional activities that involve regular contact with minors.

SDA