Tom Cruise breaks world record with burning parachute - Gallery Tom Cruise has made it into the Guinness Book of Records with a stunt. (archive photo) Image: dpa Tom Cruise was surrounded by fans on the red carpet in Cannes. (archive photo) Image: dpa Tom Cruise breaks world record with burning parachute - Gallery Tom Cruise has made it into the Guinness Book of Records with a stunt. (archive photo) Image: dpa Tom Cruise was surrounded by fans on the red carpet in Cannes. (archive photo) Image: dpa

For the eighth time, Tom Cruise is in action as agent Ethan Hunt - this time in "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning". The actor, known for his daredevil stunts, achieves amazing things.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tom Cruise has secured himself an entry in the Guinness Book of Records with a spectacular stunt.

During the filming of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning", Cruise completed 16 jumps with a burning parachute.

In the end, the US actor landed safely with the reserve parachute every time. Show more

Hollywood star Tom Cruise (62) has made it into the Guinness Book of Records. The actor owes the award to a spectacular stunt during his eighth mission as special agent Ethan Hunt in "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning": he has now completed "the most jumps with a burning parachute", the Guinness Book of Records announced on the X platform. Cruise jumped out of a helicopter 16 times for an action scene, lighting his fuel-soaked parachute and landing safely at the end with a reserve parachute.

Cruise posted a video of the filming on X. In it, he discusses the details of the stunt with the film crew and says with a grin on his face that they would "of course" not take any risks. This is followed by quick cuts of a few seconds of footage of each of the 16 jumps with the burning parachute.

"Complete fearlessness"

"Tom doesn't just play action heroes - he's an action hero!" Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, was quoted as saying in a press release. As an actor, he breaks boundaries. It is an honor to recognize Cruise's "utter fearlessness" with the world record title.

Cruise has been chasing across the world as Agent Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" film series since 1996. He performs most of the breakneck stunts himself. For example, he raced through oncoming traffic on a motorcycle in Paris, hung from a flying airplane and climbed up the facade of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai.

The new film by director Christopher McQuarrie, a sequel to 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' (2023), premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The blockbuster is considered the conclusion of the almost 30-year-long agent saga.