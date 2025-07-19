After the fire at Tomorrowland, another tragedy shakes the festival. Marius Burgelman/Belga/dpa

The Tomorrowland festival in Belgium is one of the biggest electro festivals in the world. It attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors - and now a tragic incident has occurred involving a female visitor.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A visitor to the Tomorrowland music festival has died after suffering a fainting spell.

However, the exact cause of death is still unclear.

After resuscitation attempts on site, the 35-year-old later died in hospital. Show more

A 35-year-old Tomorrowland visitor has died after suffering a fainting spell.

As the Belga news agency reported, citing the Antwerp public prosecutor's office, an autopsy will be carried out to determine whether the festival-goer had consumed drugs. The exact cause of death was initially unclear.

Main stage burns down shortly before the start

The Canadian woman had reportedly suffered a fainting spell, after which resuscitation attempts were made. According to a festival spokeswoman, she was taken to Antwerp University Hospital, where she later died.

The festival in Belgium had recently hit the headlines because the main stage had burnt down shortly before the start. The organizers then set up an alternative in just two days. With several hundred thousand visitors, Tomorrowland is one of the largest electro festivals in the world.