Shortly before the start of the Tomorrowland electro festival, the main stage has burnt down completely. Despite the fire, the organizers are sticking to the festival schedule - and the first visitors are already arriving.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two days before the start of the festival, a fire broke out on the main stage of the Tomorrowland electro festival in Belgium and completely destroyed the stage.

The festival will go ahead as planned - but without the main stage. The organizers are working on alternative solutions, details of which are still open.

The authorities are also confident. The campsite has been opened and the first visitors have already arrived. Show more

The fire on the main stage of the Tomorrowland electro festival has only just been extinguished when the festival's campsite opens its doors. No other parts of the festival site, stages or areas were affected by the fire, the organizers announced. "All Global Journey activities in Brussels and Antwerp will also take place today."

Two days before the start of the electro festival in Boom, Belgium, a fire broke out on the main stage late on Wednesday evening. Pictures showed a thick cloud of smoke and fire. That same evening, a spokeswoman confirmed that the festival would go ahead - just without the main stage. There is now not much left of the once artfully designed main stage with mountain scenery and stone sculptures.

The Tommorrowland main stage has burned down completely. Bild: IMAGO/Belga

"We spent the night working on possible solutions for the main stage area," the organizer announced. What these will look like is not yet known. In an email sent by the organizer to the acts performing and published by the music magazine "Resident Advisor", it says: "Our teams are currently working flat out to build a new mainstage."

According to the fire department, around 100 firefighters were on site during the night to extinguish the fire. They were able to leave the site between 6.00 and 8.00 am. There were still no injuries, it was reported. The cause of the fire is unclear. The police are still investigating. However, it is certain that the stage material could have easily caught fire because it was largely made of wood.

According to the Belgian news agency Belga, the safety barriers around the stage have already been dismantled. Employees were busy tearing down the remains of the main stage. "We are checking the situation hour by hour," said the Belga fire department.

The governor of the province of Antwerp, Cathy Berx, has no doubts that the festival will go ahead as planned. "I am confident that Tomorrowland will reconcile creativity and the safety of festival visitors and staff despite the terrible setback," she said in a statement according to Belga.

Festival guests also seem undeterred by the fire so far. Many have already arrived at the Tomorrowland campsite "DreamVille" on Thursday.

People from Switzerland are also flocking to Tomorrowland in Belgium. Bild: IMAGO/Belga

With several hundred thousand visitors, Tomorrowland is one of the biggest electro festivals in the world. The theme of this year's edition is "Orbyz" and, according to previous information, will take place over two weekends (July 18 to 20 and 25 to 27).

Over 600 performances are planned on 16 stages, including Martin Garrix, David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte and Swedish House Mafia. The city of Boom is located between Brussels and Antwerp.

