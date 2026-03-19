A narrow crescent moon in the sky: tonight it lies above the setting sun. KEYSTONE

On Thursday evening, the moon will appear as an extremely thin, horizontal crescent. This sight is only repeated every 18 years.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tonight, a particularly narrow crescent moon will be visible, illuminating only 0.7 percent of the Earth's satellite.

At the same time, the crescent moon lies vertically above the sun, which sets at 6.37 pm. The moon then disappears at 7.28 pm.

This constellation can only be seen every 18 years in our latitudes. Show more

The moon rises only 16.6 hours after the start of the new moon phase. This is rather unusual, said expert Thomas Baer to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

He writes about astronomy for the Orion magazine of the Swiss Astronomical Society (SAG). Only 0.7 percent of the moon's surface will be visible. The spectacle begins at sunset. In Zurich, this will be at 18:37, in Geneva a few minutes later and in Davos a few minutes earlier.

"On Thursday evening, you shouldn't expect the narrow, horizontal crescent moon to catch your eye straight away, especially as it takes a while after sunset for the sky to slowly darken," explained Baer.

He recommends a little patience when searching and certainly binoculars. The moon sets at 7.28 pm.

Note phrases don't work today

In addition, the moon lies almost vertically above the setting sun in the evening. It will therefore appear horizontal, like a boat. The moon is normally only seen like this in the equatorial regions.

In our latitudes, the crescent moon usually appears on the left side when the moon is waning and on the right side when it is waxing. For example, many people learned at school that you can form a small a in shorthand for the waxing moon and a z in shorthand for the waning moon.

Another rule of thumb compares the respective shape of the moon with the brackets, i.e. the characters: Bracket to ")" means that the moon is waxing, brackets on "(" mean that it is waning.