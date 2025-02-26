Trump wants to turn the Gaza Strip into the "Riviera of the Middle East". Now he has published an AI video on Truth Social that illustrates his plans.

Donald Trump has published an AI-generated video showing his vision of the Gaza Strip as a luxury tourist resort.

The video also features Elon Musk, who is comfortably eating a portion of hummus with flatbread.

Donald Trump himself enjoys a drink in a deckchair in swimming trunks together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

An AI song accompanies the whole thing. Show more

Donald Trump wants to take over the Gaza Strip and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East". It was previously unclear exactly what this would look like. However, the US President has now published a 30-second AI video on Truth Social that illustrates his plans.

The video, which the 78-year-old published on the Truth Social platform, starts with children running through destroyed Gaza. They step through a ruin into the light, run across a beach and dance in the rain of money.

After just a few seconds, "Trump Gaza" appears. This is what Gaza would look like if Gaza belonged to America and he was in charge. Elon Musk also appears several times in the video. For example, as he eats hummus with relish.

Video is accompanied by an AI song

An AI song accompanies the whole thing. The artificial voice sings: "Donald is coming to set you free. He brings life, everyone can see it. No more tunnels and no more fear Trump Gaza is finally here. Trump Gaza shines bright, golden future, a brand new light. Celebrate and dance, the deal is sealed. Trump Gaza, number one."

But that's not all: in addition to luxury cars on new roads and yachts anchored off the coast on the dreamy beach, people dance in colorful robes and Donald Trump himself enjoys a drink in a deck chair in swimming trunks together with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"You have to see it to believe it"

The video is already being widely shared on X. Users are shocked. One user writes: "You have to see it to believe it". Another user commented: "This is just pure evil". Or: "Too sick to be true".

Trump has posted a sinister AI video of his future for ‘Riviera’ Gaza.



It needs to be seen to be believed:



Trump statues; Musk dancing; Trump & Netanyahu sun bathing & drinking cocktails.



Monsters rejoicing in their genocide & ethnic cleansing.



It is truly racist fascism. pic.twitter.com/OJhRyqz8Ob — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) February 26, 2025

Many users can't believe that the video was posted by Trump, so someone asks: "Is this really true? I mean the question seriously. That's just unbelievable!"

At the beginning of February, Donald Trump announced his controversial plans for the Gaza Strip: The US is to take control there and the 2.3 million people living there would be resettled.

Hamas responded to the idea that the people in the Gaza Strip would never allow this. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and other Arab states also rejected this plan.