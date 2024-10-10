Study: Toothbrushes are a virus paradise - Gallery Toothbrushes and bathrooms in general are home to countless viruses and bacteria. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Microbes are everywhere, and the vast majority of them do not make us ill. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The diversity of microbes in the bathroom is no reason to reach for antimicrobial cleaning products. (archive image) Image: Keystone The good news: the viruses on toothbrushes are not dangerous for humans. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Study: Toothbrushes are a virus paradise - Gallery Toothbrushes and bathrooms in general are home to countless viruses and bacteria. (archive picture) Image: Keystone Microbes are everywhere, and the vast majority of them do not make us ill. (archive picture) Image: Keystone The diversity of microbes in the bathroom is no reason to reach for antimicrobial cleaning products. (archive image) Image: Keystone The good news: the viruses on toothbrushes are not dangerous for humans. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Not only tropical rainforests are a hotspot of biodiversity, but also our own toothbrushes. The number of certain microbes on them amazes researchers.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Toothbrushes and bathrooms in general are not only home to countless bacteria: There is also an immense variety of viruses there, as a research team reports in the journal "Frontiers in Microbiomes".

Samples of shower heads and toothbrushes in the USA were found to contain more than 600 different viruses.

The good news is that the viruses are not dangerous to humans, but attack bacteria and multiply in them. Show more

Toothbrushes and bathrooms in general are not only home to countless bacteria: There is also an immense variety of viruses there, as a research team reports in the journal "Frontiers in Microbiomes". Samples of shower heads and toothbrushes in the USA were found to contain more than 600 different viruses.

"The number of viruses we found is absolutely crazy," said study leader Erica Hartmann from Northwestern University in Evanston. "We found many viruses that we know very little about, and many others that we've never seen before." There was also very little overlap between two samples. "Each shower head and toothbrush is like its own little island."

Harmless to humans

The good news is that the viruses are not dangerous to humans, but attack bacteria and multiply in them. These so-called bacteriophages have recently been the subject of increased research into the treatment of antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections.

The researchers assume that newly discovered virus species could be a treasure trove for this. Many phages were found in the samples that specifically infect mycobacteria - the cause of diseases such as leprosy, tuberculosis and lung infections. "It's amazing how much untapped biodiversity there is around us," said Hartmann. "And you don't even have to go far to find it, it's right under our noses."

Bacteria are also on the move

For the study, the researchers asked people to send them used toothbrushes and swabs from their shower heads. Previous analyses had already shown a large variety of bacteria in the samples. For the virus analysis, 34 samples from brushes and 92 from shower heads were analyzed.

"This project started out of curiosity," explained Hartmann. "We wanted to know which microbes live in our homes." Surfaces such as tables and walls are difficult for microbes to colonize because they prefer environments with water. "And where is there water? In our shower heads and on our toothbrushes."

No reason for a cleaning mania

The diversity of microbes in the bathroom is by no means a reason to resort to antimicrobial cleaning agents, the research team also emphasized. It is enough to change your toothbrush regularly. Special antimicrobial toothbrushes are also not necessary, especially as they could lead to antibiotic-resistant germs. Cleaning the shower head with soap and, if necessary, descaler is sufficient.

"Microbes are everywhere, and the vast majority of them don't make us ill," explained Hartmann. "The more you fight them with disinfectants, the more likely it is that they will develop resistance or become more difficult to treat."

dpa