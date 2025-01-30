An airplane and a helicopter collide over the US capital. Dozens of people were on board the passenger plane and the helicopter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger plane has collided with a US military helicopter in a mid-air accident near the US capital airport in Washington.

There were apparently 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

The total number of people on board the two aircraft and the extent of the accident initially remained unclear.

The airport has been closed.

11.53 a.m. "Saw a huge fireball" Audio from air traffic control: "I just saw a fireball and then it was just gone" pic.twitter.com/ttpFwN0r2P — BNO News (@BNONews) January 30, 2025 Following the audio from air traffic control shortly before the fatal accident, recordings from air traffic control are now becoming public, showing the first conversations after the crash. "All I saw was a huge fireball," a controller tells the fire station. "The accident must have happened over the river."

10:57 a.m. Air traffic control communicates with airplanes and helicopters on different channels International aviation experts are puzzling over the causes of Wednesday evening's air accident. The airspace over the US capital is considered to be one of the best secured in the world. "The flight paths and radio logs clearly show that the Black Hawk was instructed to maintain visual separation from Flight 5342 - but we don't know why," explained Tony Stanton from the Australian Aviation Authority in an interview with CNN. A key question for investigators now is why the helicopter crew apparently did not follow the instruction. At the time of the accident, the Black Hawk was on a training flight, confirmed Heather Chairez, spokeswoman for the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region. Stanton points to a special feature of air traffic control in Washington: unlike many other airports, the tower there uses two separate radio frequencies - one for helicopters and one for airplanes. "In this case, this meant that the Black Hawk and Flight 5342 were communicating with air traffic control on different channels," Stanton continues. This could have resulted in the pilots not being sufficiently aware of each other's position - a dangerous gap in situational awareness that could have contributed to the collision. Boats work the scene on the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) KEYSTONE

1:30 p.m. Press conference at 1:30 p.m. According to the mayor of Washington, D.C., a media conference is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Swiss time. blue News will ticker the conference live.

10.22 a.m. Russian news agency: Figure skating world champion couple on board the crashed plane Russia's 1994 world figure skating champions, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were on board the passenger plane that crashed in Washington, D.C., a source told TASS. ❗️ Kremlin media reports that Russian national pairs figure skating champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were on board the plane that crashed near Washington, DC



Shishkova and Naumov won the world pairs figure skating title in 1994. In 1998, they ended their athletic… pic.twitter.com/cFg92gb3g4 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 30, 2025

10.05 a.m. 18 dead recovered so far There is still no official confirmation of the number of fatalities from the flight accident. However, CBS News reports that a police representative has said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far. Search and rescue teams have also not found any survivors. The American Red Cross is participating in the rescue efforts following the Washington D.C. air disaster. KEYSTONE

9.38 a.m. Flight hero Sully: Accident happened in a particularly safe phase of air traffic Chesley B. Sullenberger III became world-famous under his nickname Sully after he ditched a passenger jet on the Hudson River in New York. Shortly after the accident in Washington D.C., he told the New York Times that the crash happened at an exceptionally safe time in aviation history. "But it shows how vigilant we have to be." Aviation has finally moved on from learning from accidents and has been able to learn from incidents. Before January 29, there had not been a fatal plane crash in the USA for almost 16 years. A feature film has been made about the ditching that Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger managed in New York. KEYSTONE

9.05 a.m. US figure skating team on board U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for figure skating in the U.S., announced that "several members of our figure skating community," including athletes, coaches and family members, were aboard the plane that crashed Wednesday night. "We are deeply shocked by this incredible tragedy," said Alex Schauffler, communications director of the federation. The occupants were on their way back from a training camp for talented junior, intermediate and novice skaters following the figure skating championships held last weekend in Wichita, Kansas.

8.50 a.m. FDFA has no knowledge of Swiss nationals The FDFA currently has no information about any Swiss nationals affected. This was announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs at the request of blue News. Corresponding clarifications are underway. "The Swiss representation in Washington is in contact with the relevant local authorities in this regard," the FDFA said.

8.39 a.m. What we know - and what we don't know What we know: A passenger plane collides with a US military helicopter on Wednesday evening at 9pm (local time) on approach to land near Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA) in Washington D.C.. Both aircraft crashed into the Potomac River. According to American Airlines, 64 people were on board the plane, while CNN reported that three people were in the helicopter. Media reported that more than a dozen bodies were recovered, but no survivors were found. Rescue teams are in action. According to the FBI, there are no indications of criminality or terrorism. The Bombardier CRJ700 had taken off from Wichita, the UH-60 helicopter was on a training flight, according to the Pentagon. The icy temperatures are making recovery more difficult. DCA Airport is suspending operations until 11:00 a.m. local time Thursday. The FAA confirms tonight’s collision near DCA involved #AA5342 and a US military H60. The helicopter was not broadcasting ADS-B data. The last received ADS-B position from the CRJ was at 01:48 UTC.



AA5342 was en route from Wichita to Washington (DCA) and was on final approach… pic.twitter.com/2NT3LGCAlq — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 30, 2025 What we don't know: There is no official word yet on the number of fatalities. It remains to be seen whether there are any survivors. It is unclear how the accident could have happened. And it is also unclear whether the situation could have been prevented. Trump asks in a post why the helicopter pilot did not turn away or change altitude and why the control tower did not instruct the helicopter pilot what to do.

8:22 a.m. More than a dozen dead recovered Emergency services have recovered more than a dozen bodies after a plane crash over the US capital Washington, according to media reports. This was reported by NBC and CBS, citing unnamed sources.

7.57 a.m. Radio traffic emerges After the collision between the military helicopter and the passenger plane, the radio traffic has now emerged on X. It shows that the air traffic controller was aware of the crash. The controller asks: "Do you have the CRJ in sight?", referring to the passenger plane. He then instructs the helicopter crew: "Please fly behind the aircraft." Shortly afterwards, a groan can be heard from the tower in the recording, indicating that the air traffic controllers either observed or heard the collision.

7:48 a.m. Pentagon launches investigation Following the serious plane crash over Washington, the Department of Defense and the US military have immediately launched an investigation. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth confirmed this and said on Platform X: "Prayers for all the souls and families involved." He also confirmed media reports that the military helicopter involved in the accident was on a training flight at the time of the incident.

7.33 a.m. Helicopter and jet crashed into the water The passenger plane and the military helicopter crashed into the waters of the Potomac River after colliding over the US capital Washington. "Both planes are in the water," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. She did not provide any information on possible fatalities or survivors of the accident. Fire Chief John Donnelly reported that the water at the scene was about two and a half meters deep - it was windy and there were chunks of ice in the water. "You search every square inch out there to see if you can find anyone." But it is a dangerous and tough operation. "The river is a big black spot." Rescue workers search the Potomac River where the passenger jet and helicopter crashed after colliding. KEYSTONE

7.14 a.m. Search for survivors extremely difficult Following the plane crash in the US capital Washington, emergency services are working under very difficult conditions. It is very dark and the water is cold, said Mayor Muriel Bowser at the capital's airport. It was a highly complex operation in which the conditions for the emergency services were extremely difficult, said John Donnelly from the fire department. The wind was strong on the river. A media conference is currently underway in Washington DC, including with the mayor of the US capital. LIVE: Update on Tonight's Plane Collision https://t.co/8IK8LlKp07 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 30, 2025

6.58 a.m. No survivors found so far Following the collision between a military helicopter and a passenger plane with 64 people on board in the US capital Washington, no survivors have yet been found, according to the media. So far, no one has been found alive in the Potomac River, US broadcasters CNN and CBS reported, citing the relevant authorities. Rescue crews use boats to search for survivors in the freezing Potomac River next to Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC. KEYSTONE

6:55 a.m. Trump: "Situation should have been prevented" US President Donald Trump has expressed his incomprehension as to how the plane crash over the capital Washington could have happened. "The plane was on a perfect and routine approach to the airport," Trump wrote on his online platform Truth Social after a passenger plane with 64 people on board collided with a US military helicopter on approach. "The helicopter flew directly towards the plane for an extended period of time. It's a clear night, the lights of the aircraft were shining, why didn't the helicopter fly up or down or turn off," the president continued. Trump also questioned why the control tower didn't tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if the crew had seen the aircraft. "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

6:50 a.m. 64 people on board the passenger jet, 3 in the helicopter Near Ronald Reagan Airport (DCA), a passenger plane with 64 people on board collided with a US military helicopter on approach. The search for survivors is in full swing and many people are feared dead. Fire boats are in action and rescue teams are searching both the water and the shore area. To make matters worse, temperatures have been well below freezing for the past few days and only became noticeably warmer on Wednesday. The water in the river is still freezing cold and frozen in some places. CNN reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Defense, that three people were on board. As politicians and high-ranking military personnel often travel in helicopters over the US capital, the official made it clear that there were no "VIPs" on board. According to the media, the helicopter was on a training flight.

A passenger plane with 64 people on board has collided in mid-air with a US military helicopter in a plane crash near the US capital's airport in Washington.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ700 from American Airlines, which had come from the state of Kansas. The airline told CNN that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board. There was initially no information about possible victims.

According to the FAA, the helicopter was a Sikorsky H-60, a model from a family of military multi-purpose helicopters. A well-known variant of this type is the Black Hawk.

Helicopter was on a training flight

According to media reports, the helicopter was on a training flight. This was reported by CNN, among others, citing a spokeswoman for the Joint Task Force of the Capital Region.

It was unclear where the helicopter had taken off from. The broadcaster reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Defense, that there were three people on board. As politicians and high-ranking military personnel often travel in helicopters over the US capital, the official made it clear that there were no "VIPs" on board. There was initially no information about possible victims.

The extent of the accident initially remained unclear. "There is no confirmed information on the number of victims," Washington police told X. A large-scale rescue operation is underway. According to NBC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that there was no evidence of criminality or terrorism.

Emergency response at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Airport closed

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was closed after the crash on Wednesday evening (local time). This was announced by the responsible fire department and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The fire department spoke of a crash "near the Potomac River". Fire department boats were on site. It has been very cold in Washington recently. The river on which the US capital is located was frozen in parts.

Joint MPD and @dcfireems statement on current search and rescue operation underway in the Potomac River. pic.twitter.com/jlyUs0m8Ho — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 30, 2025

"All take-offs and landings have been stopped at DCA," the airport explained on Platform X. The terminal will remain open for the time being. Further information will be provided shortly.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

A video went viral on X showing a large fireball. It was not initially possible to clarify whether this was actually the aircraft in question.

Trump: "May God bless their souls"

US President Donald Trump wants to provide information on further developments as soon as possible. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on X. "May God bless their souls", the statement continued. Trump also thanked the rescue workers for their "great work".

Earlier, Trump's deputy J.D. Vance had already spoken out. "Please pray for everyone involved in the collision near Reagan Airport tonight," the Vice President wrote on X. "We are monitoring the situation, but let's hope for the best first."

Kristi Noem, head of the Department of Homeland Security, promised extensive help with the rescue efforts. "We are deploying all available US Coast Guard resources to search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident," she wrote on the X platform. It added that the situation was being monitored and that it was ready to support the local emergency services. "We are praying for the victims and the rescue workers."