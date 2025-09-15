  1. Residential Customers
Boss earns 333 times more Top managers pocket millions - employees fall by the wayside

SDA

15.9.2025 - 06:02

Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan at an event hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House, (April 30, 2025)
Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The gap between high and low wages in Switzerland is widening. This is the result of a study by Unia. The differences are most extreme at the pharmaceutical company Novartis.

Keystone-SDA

15.09.2025, 06:02

15.09.2025, 06:44

  • Last year, the top managers of the 39 largest companies in Switzerland earned on average 143 times more than their employees with the lowest salaries.
  • Nevertheless, according to a study by the trade union Unia, the differences have narrowed slightly at a high level compared to the previous year.
  • In 2023, the pay gap, i.e. the ratio between the highest and lowest salaries, was still 1:150, Unia reported on Monday.
  • Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan earned 19.2 million francs as the top performer - 333 times more than the employees with the lowest salaries.
Last year, the top managers of the 39 largest Swiss companies earned on average 143 times more than their employees with the lowest salaries. According to a study by the trade union Unia, the differences have narrowed slightly at a high level compared to the previous year. In 2023, the pay gap, i.e. the ratio between the highest and lowest salaries, was still 1:150, Unia reported on Monday. Some companies with a particularly large number of employees have narrowed their pay gap slightly, while top salaries have continued to rise on average.

According to the Unia study, companies with particularly high top salaries also have the biggest pay gaps. Novartis CEO Vasant Narasimhan, for example, earned 19.2 million francs as the top performer, 333 times more than the employees with the lowest salaries.

The pay gap was also very wide at the following two companies: At the private equity firm Partners Group, the union calculated a ratio of 1:328, at the pharmaceutical company Galderma 1:298. In fourth place was UBS with a ratio of 1:276 between the salary of bank CEO Sergio Ermotti and the employee with the lowest salary.

The CEO of the big bank UBS Sergio Ermotti. (September 5, 2025)
Picture: Keystone/Andreas Becker

Shareholders also benefit

The pay gap was least wide at Coop and SBB, with a ratio of 1:11 in each case.

Shareholders also benefited from the profits, the report continued. The largest companies paid out a total of CHF 46 billion in dividends. Shareholders also benefited from share buybacks at a high level. This shows that there is more than enough money to raise even the lowest salaries, wrote Unia.

Instead, the lowest incomes have come under further pressure. In the summer session, the National Council decided that generally binding collective employment contracts should take precedence over cantonal minimum wages - even if they stipulate lower wages.

