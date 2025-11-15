A tornado causes severe damage in the vacation paradise of the Algarve. Bild: X/CLIMATEMPO

A violent storm in the Algarve has killed a woman. The weather service is investigating whether a tornado is responsible for the damage in Albufeira.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least one person died in a violent storm on the Portuguese Algarve coast on Saturday, according to the authorities.

The civil defense had previously reported two people injured and one missing at a campsite in the vacation resort of Albufeira.

According to the civil defense, a roof collapsed in a restaurant near Albufeira and 20 people were injured. Show more

A woman has died in a violent storm in the popular tourist town of Albufeira on the south coast of Portugal. A further two people were seriously injured and 19 people were slightly injured, reported the state news agency Lusa, citing the civil defense authorities.

An extreme windstorm that hit the city of Albufeira this morning caused one death, two serious injuries and more than 20 minor injuries. Video credit: Eva Santos Read more here: https://t.co/PohvGSl3Gehttps://t.co/012AZxxNjE pic.twitter.com/clyZwdObp3 — The Portugal News (@theportugalnews) November 15, 2025

There was initially no information about possible foreign victims. The state weather service assumes that the storm in the Algarve was a tornado, Lusa reported further. However, further investigations are still necessary.

Storm hit campsite

The fatality and one of the seriously injured were at a campsite. According to Lusa, the second seriously injured person was a hotel guest. The state TV station RTP showed cars with smashed windows, branches torn off and severe damage to buildings.

A tornado just hit Albufeira camping park, Portugal, with around 30 injuries. We can see the destruction path left after its passage. pic.twitter.com/MVAbclabR0 — Weather Advisory (@WX_Advisory) November 15, 2025

Tornadoes, especially violent ones that cause destruction and can be life-threatening, are rare in the Algarve, but not completely unknown. They are more likely in the fall, when cold air from the north meets warm and humid sea air.

In November 2012, a tornado with wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour swept across the Algarve, leaving a swath of devastation around 300 meters wide. Back then, 13 people were injured.