A tornado caused devastating damage in the small Brazilian town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu. EPA/Parana State Fire Department/Keystone

A tornado has hit a small town in southern Brazil, causing devastating damage. Authorities report at least six deaths and over 400 injuries.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A tornado has caused devastating damage in southern Brazil.

According to the authorities, at least six people lost their lives and more than 400 others were injured.

The hurricane devastated large parts of the small town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu in the state of Paraná. Show more

According to the authorities, at least six people were killed and more than 400 others injured in a tornado in southern Brazil. The hurricane devastated large parts of the small town of Rio Bonito do Iguaçu in the state of Paraná, tossing cars around like toys and destroying numerous homes.

This was reported by the local weather service on Saturday. "It's a war zone," said civil defense chief Fernando Schunig to the news website G1. The probability of further fatalities is high because the tornado hit the center of the small town.

The tornado only swept through the community of 14,000 inhabitants for a few minutes, but according to the authorities it reached wind speeds of between 180 and 250 kilometers per hour and was accompanied by hail.

According to the government authorities in the state of Paraná, at least 432 people were injured. Two people were reported missing. According to the civil defense, 90 percent of the city was damaged. Photos showed numerous houses with their roofs torn off or completely destroyed and debris.

Rescue teams searched through piles of rubble looking for survivors and fatalities. An emergency shelter was set up in a nearby town.

Paraná's governor Ratinho Júnior stated on the online platform X that security forces were deployed in the affected towns. Weather services issued warnings of dangerous storms for the whole of Paraná and the southern states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.