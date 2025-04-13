Brown floods are making their way towards the coast on the vacation island of Lanzarote. Bild: X/Silvia@canantria

A severe storm has caused massive flooding on the vacation island of Lanzarote. The government has since declared a state of emergency.

Philipp Fischer

Torrential rainfall has led to flooding on Lanzarote.

Numerous houses were flooded and cars were stuck in the water.

The government has declared an island-wide state of emergency. Show more

The storm began early Saturday afternoon and brought with it an enormous amount of rain. The ground was unable to absorb the water. On the stony ground of the volcanic island, the masses of water tore their way unhindered towards the sea.

Massive flooding due to extreme rains in Lanzarote of the Canary Islands 🇮🇨 (12.04.2025) pic.twitter.com/s1LS5sIV2M — Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) April 12, 2025

The rainfall mixed on the sandy ground to form a muddy mass that flooded houses and streets. Images on social media show how streets and parking lots turned into raging rivers. Cars got stuck or were washed away. Garbage cans and other unpaved objects also floated in the water.

It’s still pouring in Lanzarote, and areas like Costa Teguise and Arrecife are flooded. Locals are being asked to avoid any non-essential travel.pic.twitter.com/BT1X7vYMQn — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) April 12, 2025

The city of Arrecife on the south coast of the island was particularly badly affected, reports theSun. According to the newspaper Tiempo de Canarias, around 61 liters of rain per square meter were measured in the capital in two hours. After the storm, it smelled of sewage as the sewer system was completely overloaded.

The towns of Tahiche, Costa Teguise, Guatiza and Nazaret were also affected by the flash floods. Rivers burst their banks and flooded the surrounding countryside.