  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Storms on Lanzarote Torrential rain puts parts of the vacation island under water

Philipp Fischer

13.4.2025

Brown floods are making their way towards the coast on the vacation island of Lanzarote.
Brown floods are making their way towards the coast on the vacation island of Lanzarote.
Bild: X/Silvia@canantria

A severe storm has caused massive flooding on the vacation island of Lanzarote. The government has since declared a state of emergency.

13.04.2025, 18:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Torrential rainfall has led to flooding on Lanzarote.
  • Numerous houses were flooded and cars were stuck in the water.
  • The government has declared an island-wide state of emergency.
Show more

The storm began early Saturday afternoon and brought with it an enormous amount of rain. The ground was unable to absorb the water. On the stony ground of the volcanic island, the masses of water tore their way unhindered towards the sea.

The rainfall mixed on the sandy ground to form a muddy mass that flooded houses and streets. Images on social media show how streets and parking lots turned into raging rivers. Cars got stuck or were washed away. Garbage cans and other unpaved objects also floated in the water.

The city of Arrecife on the south coast of the island was particularly badly affected, reports theSun. According to the newspaper Tiempo de Canarias, around 61 liters of rain per square meter were measured in the capital in two hours. After the storm, it smelled of sewage as the sewer system was completely overloaded.

The towns of Tahiche, Costa Teguise, Guatiza and Nazaret were also affected by the flash floods. Rivers burst their banks and flooded the surrounding countryside.