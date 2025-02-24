Total crash on the crypto exchange

February 26, 07.28 am

Bitcoin currently knows only one direction: down. Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez/dpa

The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has lost almost 20 percent of its value in US dollars since its all-time high when US President Donald Trump took office. Bitcoin currently stands at around 88,500 dollars and is therefore significantly lower. In the past five days alone, Bitcoin has lost almost 9 percent in value.

The second-tier digital currencies, Ethereum and Solana, have also fallen sharply. Ethereum fell by 12.7 percent compared to the previous day to USD 2,380, while Solana plummeted by 14.8 percent to USD 136.

There are two main reasons for this: Investors promised themselves that the election winner Donald Trump would implement crypto-friendly regulation. However, some expectations have been disappointed since he took office. For example, Trump has not yet set up a national Bitcoin reserve in the US government budget, which many Bitcoin advocates had hoped for.

In addition, the crypto exchange is burdened by a spectacular crypto theft - probably the biggest crypto coup of all time: Last Friday, cyber criminals managed to illegally siphon off digital money worth 1.5 billion US dollars from the service provider Bybit. Those responsible at Bybit were deceived during a routine transaction so that the funds did not end up in a Bybit vault but were redirected to an unknown address.