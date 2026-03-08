Many people travel to Spain for a total solar eclipse. Christoph Schmidt/dpa

In Spain, the sky darkens: for up to two minutes in summer, the sun is completely covered by the moon. What happens to animals and plants - and how do you protect your eyes properly?

On August 12, there will be a total solar eclipse to marvel at - but not everywhere.

It will be easy to see in Spain. Prices for hotel accommodation are already skyrocketing there.

Mallorca and Zaragoza in particular are expecting a massive rush.

In Zaragoza, even simple rooms cost around 630 francs per night

In Switzerland and Central Europe, the sun will not be completely covered by the moon. Show more

Total solar eclipses are among the most impressive astronomical events. In earlier times, people looked at the sky in fear when the moon swallowed the sun. Later, solar eclipses were of great benefit to science - and today millions of tourists travel to the so-called zone of totality to see the sun's corona light up around the dark disk of the moon for a few minutes.

On August 12, the time has come once again: the moon moves in front of the sun and its shadow moves a little way across the globe. Among other things, it passes in a strip through Spain, where hotel prices have already shot up.

Where is the best place to watch the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse can also be observed from Central Europe. However, seen from here, the moon does not cover the sun completely, but only 85 to 90 percent. To enjoy the total solar eclipse, you can fly to Greenland or Iceland, take a boat trip on the Atlantic or the Mediterranean or visit Spain. The longest duration of totality is 2 minutes and 18 seconds, about 100 kilometers west of the Icelandic coast off the Hvallátur archipelago.

In Spain, the zone of totality runs from A Coruña on the Atlantic coast via León, Zaragoza and Valencia. It then reaches the islands of Mallorca and Ibiza at around the same time and then ends with the sun setting over the Mediterranean. In the aforementioned regions of Spain, there has already been exceptionally high demand for vacation apartments and hotel rooms for months - from both local and international visitors, as reported by the Spanish real estate portal Idealista. Although many hotels have not yet opened their booking systems for August, they are already creating waiting lists or have stopped accepting bookings altogether.

Mallorca and Zaragoza in particular are expecting a massive rush. Hotel prices are skyrocketing. In Zaragoza, for example, even basic rooms are costing 700 euros (around 630 francs) per night and around 2000 euros (around 1800 francs) in top hotels, as reported by the radio station Cadena Ser. That is around seven times as much as in an August without a solar eclipse.

The duration of totality on the section in Spain is between one and two minutes, depending on the location. As the total solar eclipse in Spain takes place at around 8.30 p.m., the sun is already low in a west-north-westerly direction. When choosing the exact location for observing the eclipse, it is therefore important to have as clear a field of vision as possible in this direction.

How does a solar eclipse occur?

A solar eclipse occurs when the shadow of the moon falls on the earth. A distinction is made between the penumbra and the umbra. On August 12, Central Europe is only in penumbral shadow, so the moon only covers part of the sun. Astronomers refer to such an eclipse as partial.

In the umbra, on the other hand, the sun is completely covered by the moon and the eclipse is total. It is a fortunate astronomical coincidence that the moon can cover the sun almost exactly. Although the diameter of the sun is 400 times larger than that of the moon, it is 400 times further away from the earth than the moon. This is why both celestial bodies appear approximately the same size when viewed from Earth. But there are slight differences.

Because the moon's orbit around the earth is not exactly circular, but slightly elliptical, the distance from the earth to the moon varies slightly. Therefore, the apparent size of the moon in the sky also changes. If the Earth's satellite is close to the furthest point of its orbit during an eclipse, it is slightly too small to completely cover the disc of the sun. The result: instead of a total eclipse, there is an - equally impressive - annular eclipse.

How frequent are solar eclipses?

For an eclipse to occur, the moon must be in the same direction as the sun as seen from the earth, i.e. it must be a new moon. However, a solar eclipse does not occur at every new moon. This is because the moon's orbit is slightly askew in space, tilted five degrees against the Earth's orbit. As a result, the Earth's satellite usually passes above or below the sun, so to speak. Solar eclipses occur only two to five times a year.

However, the umbra does not always fall on the earth. A total solar eclipse only occurs every 18 months or so - somewhere on Earth. They are very rare at a specific location, as the umbra is very small with a maximum diameter of around 200 kilometers. The last total solar eclipse was visible from Central Europe on August 11, 1999; the next one will not be until September 3, 2081. A curiosity in passing: just six months later, on February 27, 2082, an annular eclipse will be visible - an extremely rare double eclipse for one region.

What can you see during a total solar eclipse?

When totality occurs, there is a sudden decrease in brightness - within seconds there is a kind of late twilight and a few bright stars and planets appear in the sky. Venus is particularly conspicuous during this eclipse, shining at a distance of around 45 degrees to the left of the sun.

During totality, the corona shines around the black disk of the sun eclipsed by the moon. This corona is the outer atmosphere of the sun, extremely thinly distributed gas that glows due to its high temperature of over one million degrees. This temperature is surprisingly high, as the surface of the sun is only 6000 degrees Celsius.

How dangerous is it to look into the sun?

Extremely dangerous. You should never look directly into the sun without protection, especially not with binoculars or a telescope. Even a fraction of a second can cause permanent damage to the retina. Specialist retailers offer special eclipse glasses, and special filters are available for optical devices. It is not advisable to make your own filters - for example from soot-blackened glass. This is because these often only attenuate the visible light but not the even more dangerous heat radiation.

Only during totality - when there is really not a single ray of sunlight shining past the moon - can the eclipse glasses be taken off for a short time. But as soon as even a tiny part of the sun is visible again, it's time to put them back on: Put the filter glasses back on! Otherwise your eyes can be damaged immediately by the intense radiation.

How do animals and plants react to totality?

As brightness and temperature decrease during a total solar eclipse, as they do at dusk, this change triggers typical twilight reactions in many animals and also in some plants.

For example, birds often stop singing and go to their roosts. And while diurnal animals such as squirrels, rabbits and lizards also retreat into their hiding places, nocturnal animals such as bats, hedgehogs or, in Spain in particular, the wall gecko can briefly spring into action.

Some plants also react to the darkening of the sun. Midday flowers, for example, close their blossoms, while evening primroses open theirs. However, as totality only lasts for a short time, both animals and plants immediately return to their daytime state when the sun lights up again.