Tourism in Switzerland continued to grow in 2025. Both revenue from foreign visitors and spending by the Swiss population on travel increased. The tourism balance remained clearly positive despite a slight decline.

Tourism continued its growth trajectory in 2025: both spending by the Swiss population on travel abroad and revenue from foreign visitors to Switzerland increased. The tourism balance remains clearly positive.

Spending by foreign travelers in Switzerland rose by 1.6 percent to 20.5 billion francs, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Monday. Swiss residents spent 19.3 billion francs on travel abroad, an increase of 1.9 percent compared to the previous year.

On balance, the so-called tourism balance remains positive, with a surplus of 1.2 billion Swiss francs. However, it was 2 percent lower than in 2024.

More Overnight Guests

Domestic growth was driven primarily by foreign guests staying overnight, as the FSO further notes. Revenue from this segment rose by 4.7 percent. Revenue from study and hospital stays also continued to rise, while revenue from day trips and transit travel declined.

The Swiss population also spent more on trips abroad involving overnight stays (+4.1%). Shopping tourism, on the other hand, declined by 3.2 percent. The FSO attributes this, among other things, to the lower duty-free limit and reduced price advantages in neighboring countries.

However, the figures published for 2025 are still provisional. The final figures for the previous year differed significantly from the initial estimates.