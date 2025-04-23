The Stella River flows through the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region in north-eastern Italy. Simone Marchi

A boat catches fire in the north of Italy. A man manages to save himself by jumping into the water. For a woman, all help comes too late.

A tourist has died in Italy.

The woman burned to death on a boat.

Another person was able to save herself in the water and was taken to hospital seriously injured.

A tourist has died in a fire on a boat in Italy. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the deceased was probably from Germany.

The accident occurred on the Stella River in the municipality of Palazzolo, where the boat was anchored. Another tourist, presumably the husband of the deceased, had to be taken to hospital with life-threatening burns.

The authorities did not initially provide any information on the presumed cause of the fire at around 3 a.m., nor on the identity of the two men. The man was able to jump out of the boat into the water. The fire department was deployed with a large contingent. Police and the public prosecutor's office are investigating.