Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris covers a fairly large area where a dog can easily hide. IMAGO/Depositphotos

A Czech tourist has been searching for her dog at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris for a week. The fire department and police have launched search operations, sometimes using a drone. So far in vain.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a stopover at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, a dog escaped from her transport box and fled from the cargo hold towards the runways.

This happened a week ago. Since then, the owner has been searching for the animal, assisted by the police and fire department. Show more

A Czech tourist was on her way from Vienna to Dallas with a stopover in Paris when her two-year-old mixed-breed dog Amalka escaped from her transport box after landing and has not been caught since, reported France Info on Tuesday.

When the plane's cargo hold was opened, the animal escaped towards the runways. Employees of the airline, fire department and police launched search operations to recapture the animal, sometimes using a drone.

"I'm sad because I've been at the airport for a week now and I still haven't got my dog back," said 29-year-old Mischa. She was also dependent on the animal for therapeutic reasons, she explained, as she suffers from attention deficit disorder.

The owner was at least able to see her dog briefly. "I was facing her, but she ran away very quickly," she told the newspaper "Le Parisien". The airline has apologized to the tourist and covered the hotel and food costs for the duration of the dog search.