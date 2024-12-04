A German tourist died on the beach in Gran Canaria. She was hit by a van (symbolic image). Keystone

A tourist is run over by a van on Gran Canaria while her husband is swimming in the sea. The German woman dies despite rapid assistance from the rescue services. The police investigate.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 64-year-old German tourist was run over by a van in Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria, and died despite rapid rescue efforts.

The driver who accidentally ran over the woman has been found; alcohol and drug tests were negative while police investigate the circumstances.

The accident occurred outside of permitted delivery times, which is a key point in the ongoing investigation. Show more

A tragic accident has occurred in Playa del Inglés, Gran Canaria, in which a 64-year-old German tourist was hit by a van.

The incident happened on Monday at around 12.30 pm when the woman was lying in the sun about ten meters away from kiosk no. 4. Her husband was in the water at the time, according to the rescue service.

Eyewitnesses immediately alerted the emergency services, who quickly arrived at the scene.

Despite the rapid response, the paramedics from the Canary Islands rescue service were only able to determine that the woman had died.

Investigation underway

The driver of the van, a man of around 50 years of age who had been working on the beach for at least a decade, was located shortly after the accident. According to reports from the Canary Islands Rescue Center, he ran over the woman without realizing it.

The driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs. The police have begun an investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the accident.

According to the regulations of the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, deliveries may only be made between 8 and 11 am. It remains unclear why the driver was traveling outside of these times and is part of the ongoing investigation.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.