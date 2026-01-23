Thirteen people were killed when a small plane crashed during a sightseeing flight over the famous Nazca Lines in Peru—including, according to a media report, some German tourists.

The Vista Alegre District Administration reported that the aircraft encountered an emergency situation and crashed for reasons that remain unclear. Eleven foreign tourists and two crew members were on board, according to the Peruvian broadcaster RPP, citing the General Directorate of Civil Aviation.

The nationalities of the tourists were not initially officially confirmed. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, preliminary reports indicated that the victims included seven tourists from Italy, as well as two Germans, two Spaniards, a local tour guide, and the pilot of the small plane. According to RRP, the Aerodiana aircraft had taken off from the port city of Pisco for a sightseeing flight over the Nazca Lines and crashed in the Pueblo Viejo area in the province of Nazca.

Sightseeing Flight Over Desert Petroglyphs

The Nazca Lines are hundreds of giant ground drawings in the desert in southern Peru. Created between 500 B.C. and 500 A.D., the designs depict, among other things, animals, stylized plants, mythical creatures, and geometric figures. They are a UNESCO World Heritage Site and are particularly easy to see from the air.