A tourist in Turkey has used a flagpole with the Turkish national flag as a pole dance pole - and is now facing investigations.
The governor's office in the province of Nevsehir announced that the woman is being accused of "inappropriate behavior" that disparages the Turkish state and the Turkish flag. In the video, the woman in sportswear dances upside down on the flagpole, among other things. The clip was filmed in the Cappadocia region, which is known for its bizarre rock formations, and was widely shared on social media.
According to the Turkish penal code, the tourist can be punished with up to four years in prison. Nothing was initially known about the woman's nationality. It was also initially unclear whether she was still in Turkey.