In front of the waiting crowd, a US tourist impaled himself while trying to climb over a metal fence at the Colosseum. Symbolbild: Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

An American tourist suffered serious injuries at the Colosseum in Rome while trying to climb over a barrier fence. Rescue workers freed the 47-year-old man - he had to undergo emergency surgery.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American tourist wants to bypass the queue at the Colosseum in Rome.

He wants to climb over a barrier fence.

He gets caught on the metal spikes and impales himself. Show more

Dramatic scenes at the Colosseum in Rome: because he didn't want to join the queue to enter the famous attraction, the US tourist tried to climb over the Colosseum's barrier fence. The US-American, who lives in Taiwan, got stuck on a metal spike and was impaled, reported the Italian newspaper "Il Messaggero" on Sunday. The man screamed in pain until he lost consciousness and was left hanging lifeless from the railing.

Shocked eyewitnesses from the surrounding crowd immediately alerted the police and emergency services. The paramedics found the man hanging helplessly from the metal spikes of the fence. It took 20 minutes for the rescue team to free the tourist and stop the bleeding in his loin area.

Horrified eyewitnesses

"It was terrible, I saw the man impaled on a railing and unable to free himself," reported an eyewitness.

After being rescued, the man was taken to hospital. An emergency operation saved his life. As the "Kronen-Zeitung" reported, the wound in the lumbar region had to be stitched with more than 80 stitches. His life is now out of danger.

Cause of the unsuccessful climbing action still unclear

The tourist, who was traveling in Rome with his family and friends, had previously visited various sights. The police have already questioned the man in order to clarify the exact circumstances of the accident. It is still unclear why the man wanted to climb over the fence and what exactly happened.