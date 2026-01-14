  1. Residential Customers
Unusual case on Tenerife Tourist wants to board plane with dead wife in wheelchair

dpa

14.1.2026 - 19:31

An 80-year-old tourist wanted to fly home from Tenerife with his wheelchair-bound wife. But the security check was the end of the line: the woman was dead. (symbolic image)

Image: dpa

The police see no evidence of foul play and are not investigating. (symbolic image)

Image: dpa

Image: dpa

The police see no evidence of foul play and are not investigating. (symbolic image)

Image: dpa

A tourist wanted to go through security with his dead wife in a wheelchair. The police see no evidence of foul play - but questions remain unanswered.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An 80-year-old tourist in Tenerife tried to board an airplane with his deceased wife in a wheelchair.
  • Airport staff noticed the woman's lifeless condition, whereupon an emergency doctor pronounced her dead.
  • The police found no evidence of foul play.
Show more

An 80-year-old tourist on Tenerife tried to fly back home with his dead wife in a wheelchair.

During the incident last fall at Tenerife Sur Airport, he made it to the security checkpoint, as the police have only now confirmed on request. There, the staff became suspicious of the lifeless elderly woman and one employee was horrified to see that her hand was already cold. An emergency doctor was only able to determine that the woman had died.

As the police found no evidence of foul play, the man was not arrested. The police were unable to say where he and his wife were from and where exactly abroad they were flying to. It was also unknown whether the man was even aware that his wife had died, a police spokeswoman said.

